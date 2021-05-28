Tickets are Going Fast – Don’t Miss Improv Indoors!

EG Vines’ new full length album “Through the Mirror” won’t be released until August 27th. But you can hear most, if not all of the songs from it when he performs live tomorrow, June 12th at the Preservation Pub in downtown Knoxville. “Through the Mirror” was written against a backdrop marked by a pandemic, social upheaval, and national elections. As with his previous album Vines cuts through the noise to deliver profound and moving messages. He Delivers his own views while encouraging listeners to critically engage with the world around them to inform their own ways of thinking. “I was writing about the issues I was seeing in 2018 and 19 on my first album. But nothing’s really changing, it’s getting worse, and I’m getting pissed off. So I think that’s probably why this record kind of ramps up. It’s definitely produced with heavier elements, more punk rock and 90’s alt influence.”