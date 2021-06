MARYLAND.- One in six Maryland children won’t always know where their next meal will come from. As the school year comes to an end, worries grow even more. Despite this, organizations like Mid-Shore Meals til Monday say they’re closing the gap on hunger, sending students home healthy and easy meal options in Dorchester County. “It’s so hard to think there’s kids that go hungry and anything that anyone can do to help with this problem is always great appreciated,” said Director Leslie Bishop.