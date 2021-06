Bitcoin is having been in trend for several years, but the current year has not been good for the biggest cryptocurrency in the market. Several things have occurred in the past few months which has taken a toll on the price of bitcoins. If you want to earn easy money with bitcoin trading, you must visit Bitcoin Boom. The increasing popularity of altcoins has become a threat to the crown that bitcoin has been holding for the past few years. Some altcoins like Ethereum are rapidly growing and are pulling bitcoin down.