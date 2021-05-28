Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc. Announces Launch of Production at Northstar Sustainable Energy Facility

Houston, TX, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVVH) announces it has been acquired by Omnis Public Capital Management, LLC. AVVH has signed new and revised board resolutions that officially create new management and approves the new direction of the Company. Mr. Miguel Sanchez, CEO, states, "We are excited about the new direction of AVVH, and we are confident that our management team will fulfill the requirements of restructuring the company to create long-term shareholder value. There are many administrative tasks to accomplish that will take some time, but we will perform these items as quickly as possible so that we can move forward with our new operating strategy."