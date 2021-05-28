Past Traumas and Wounds of the Present in “Nervous System”

Trauma likes to stick around. It likes to burrow its way under our skin and nestle there, getting comfortable without your knowing—or maybe you do know, maybe you can feel it setting its claws into you and taking hold. Either way, the trauma is there to stay, not rearing its head or making itself known until the very worst time. Maybe it’s something like your body holding onto memories while your brain goes on handling the day to day lives we all have to lead, something like your nervous system remembering the pains and shocks that the world has caused to our very own bodies, the thing we’re supposed to keep safe and protected. Lina Meruane—in her second novel in English, Nervous System, translated from Spanish by Megan McDowell—deftly and insightfully looks back at what happens to the mind and body under years of dictatorship in her home country of Chile, while writing and memorializing from the present.