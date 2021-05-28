Join Camfil and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals for an Air Filtration and Virus Management Webinar

DALLAS (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. For the past 17 years, Best Facility Services (“Best”) has been providing janitorial and facility maintenance services throughout Texas. Best specializes in servicing single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and education. President, Mark Borge was looking for a partner to enhance the organization with more resources and technology “The industry expertise that The Facilities Group team possesses is exactly what we need to accelerate Best’s growth. I am excited to be joining The Facilities Group family of companies, while continuing to operate as a partner at Best”, Borge stated.