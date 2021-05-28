Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Boonville Man

New York State Police are actively looking for a 34-year-old man who shot a Trooper after a welfare check in Colesville, New York in Broome County. State Police say Troopers were called to a residence on East Windsor Road just after 8:30AM Wednesday morning to check on the welfare of an individual. When units arrived, police say the individual shot and struck a Trooper and was able to flee the scene. The Trooper fortunately suffered non-life threatening injuries. Now, the search is on for Jason Johnson who is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous.