VC’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will be offering a free reading program for children ages 2-5 beginning June 1

VICTORIA, Texas – Beginning on June 1, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer a free monthly interactive reading program for children ages two to five. “The Pictures on My Wall” will be offered at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month through April 5. The hour-long event will allow children ages 2-5 to listen and participate in a reading of Mordicai Gerstein’s “The First Drawing,” which is a historical fiction picture book about prehistoric cave drawings found in France.www.crossroadstoday.com