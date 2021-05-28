Cancel
Victoria, TX

VC’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will be offering a free reading program for children ages 2-5 beginning June 1

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – Beginning on June 1, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer a free monthly interactive reading program for children ages two to five. “The Pictures on My Wall” will be offered at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month through April 5. The hour-long event will allow children ages 2-5 to listen and participate in a reading of Mordicai Gerstein’s “The First Drawing,” which is a historical fiction picture book about prehistoric cave drawings found in France.

