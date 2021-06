The US import and export data are important to understand if you are a business person planning to enter or expand your business in the USA. It is not just a tool for economic researches and statistical studies, it is a vital document that helps businesses in decision making. For instance, a businessman is scouting for raw materials from overseas, he should have some idea about the prevailing rates in different places. Moreover, knowing this information will help him strike a profitable deal in the future. This article provides a brief insight into some of the main functions of US import export data.