Boone County, MO

Three of mid-Missouri's leading artists get elemental in Montminy exhibit

Columbia Daily Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of mid-Missouri's preeminent artists bond in a new exhibit, showing how their individual work harnesses — and is shaped by — nature's most powerful elements. Don Asbee, painter Kate Gray and fibers artist Jo Stealey. Through their distinct visions and multiplied talents, this power trio draws viewers deep into the relationship between humans and their surroundings.

www.columbiatribune.com
