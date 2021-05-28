Three of mid-Missouri's leading artists get elemental in Montminy exhibit

Until 12 September at The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Avenue, Manhattan. The late French-American artist Louise Bourgeois—best-known for her sky-high sculptures of spiders, which she said combined psychological and biographical references—famously called her art her “guarantee of sanity”. This exhibition explores the artist’s engagement with Freudian psychoanalysis, comprising a vast selection of the psychoanalytic writings she began in the late 1940s after a period of psychological ailments. The writings “profoundly recalibrate our understanding of her artistic trajectory and motivational impulses”, says the curator, Philip Larratt-Smith, and “highlight the centrality of her Oedipal deadlock as the traumatic kernel of her psychic organisation”. Works like The Destruction of the Father (1974) are “open to multiple readings” but can be seen to evoke the Oedipus complex, according to Larratt-Smith. Listen to The Art Newspaper’s The Week in Art podcast for a deeper conversation with the curator about the exhibition.