Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Plainview Daily Herald
 28 days ago

Most of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.

www.myplainview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Lisa Su
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Ap#Equilar#Ibm#Duke Energy#President Ceo#Catalyst#Advanced Micro Devices#General Motors#Northrop Grumman#Jpmorgan Chase#Korn Ferry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
AMD
Related
Businessbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: Microsoft, U.S. bank footprint

Open windows. The U.S. antitrust spotlight is starting to turn to Microsoft. The $2 trillion software giant has managed to avoid the scrutiny that rivals have attracted. Now some Republicans in Congress are calling for a closer look. Microsoft’s antitrust battle 20 years ago has helped protect it from the...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

Higher taxes? CEOs are bracing for it

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Pandemic. Recession. Civil unrest. Chief executive officers are coming out of one of the most challenging periods for business leaders in modern history. Presumably with the worst of the crisis behind them, they can now turn their attention from putting out day-to-day fires and instead focus more on long-term growth.
POTUSAOL Corp

Astronomical CEO pay during the pandemic is 'abuse': Ursula Burns

The pandemic wrought misery for tens of millions who lost jobs or saw a reduction in hours — but for top-paid CEOs, it was a banner year. Eight of the highest-earning executives each received compensation last year worth more than $100 million. In 2019, only one executive reached that threshold, according to a survey conducted by consulting firm Equilar for The New York Times.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 24 (Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures hit a record high on Thursday as shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology companies rose, while investors awaited weekly jobless claims data and tracked progress in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.
EconomyHarvard Health

Benchmarking of Pay Components in CEO Compensation Design

Yaniv Grinstein is a Professor of Finance at the Arison School of Business, IDC Herzliya; Beni Lauterbach is the Raymond Ackerman Family Chair in Israeli Corporate Governance and a Professor of Finance at the Graduate School of Business Administration, Bar-Ilan University; and Revital Yosef is a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Graduate School of Business Administration, Bar-Ilan University. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes the book Pay without Performance: The Unfulfilled Promise of Executive Compensation, Executive Compensation as an Agency Problem and Paying for Long-Term Performance (discussed on the Forum here), all by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried.
EconomyNorthwestern University

Media attention drives market bias toward new female CEOs

A new study from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University found that significant media attention to the appointment of a female CEO in a U.S. publicly traded firm causes its stock to drop by 2 to 3% after the announcement, but the researchers said that this short-term market reaction reverses course over time.
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

Now Hiring: Female CEOs Wanted

People in the retail industry love to make predictions. We study lifestyle behaviors that inform product development and shopping preferences to make more accurate sales forecasts. We leverage artificial intelligence to digest huge data sets to make predictions about inventory, pricing and promotions. Often, predictions are based on unique insights gleaned from data that’s run through a proprietary algorithm.
Economymiamiheatnation.com

Meagre rewards for workers, exceptionally rich pay for CEOs

(NYTIMES) – Even in a gilded age for executive pay, 2020 was a blowout year. A comprehensive survey of the 200 highest-paid chief executives at public companies conducted for The New York Times by Equilar, an executive compensation consulting firm, revealed some of the biggest pay packages on record, and showed that the gap between CEOs and everybody else widened during the pandemic.
Spokane, WASpokane Journal of Business

Creating opportunities for female credit union CEOs

In February, Spokane Media Federal Credit Union President and CEO Debie Keesee became one of 13 founders of a group that provides support for female leaders of small-asset credit unions. The new group, called the Credit Union Women's Leadership Alliance, is open to female leaders of credit unions that have...
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

8 female CEOs on bridging the gender gap in tech

The technology industry is booming – in the first quarter of 2021, global venture investments reached $125 billion (a 94% year on year increase). But if a rising tide lifts all boats, why has the inclusion and participation of women in tech not also shot up?. According to the most...
Financial ReportsRichmondBizSense

Pay of local publicly traded company CEOs rose 26 percent in 2020

CEO/Highest Paid Exec. Company 2020 Total Pay 2019 Total % change. Douglas Pertz Brink’s (BCO) $ 13,901,789 $8,401,209 65.5%. William Gifford Jr. Altria (MO) $ 12,238,397 $9,373,759 30.7%. William Nash CarMax (KMX) $ 9,891,893 $9,400,666 5.2%. Robert Blue Dominion Energy (D) $ 7,912,643 $4,293,209 84.3%. Edward Pesicka Owens & Minor...
StocksMoney Morning

Is Confluent Stock a Buy After the IPO?

According to Allied Market Research, the data-as-a-service industry is expected to reach $61.4 billion in value by 2026. That’s more than 1,120% growth from $5 billion in 2018. And now that Confluent stock trades on the NASDAQ, retail investors can potentially take part in that growth. The Confluent IPO raised...