Stockton's Hunter Daly ties for 8th in high jump at Division III Meet

Stockton University’s Hunter Daly tied for eighth place in the men’s high jump with three others at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina. Daly, a senior, had a best jump of 1.97 meters (6 feet, 5.50 inches) at the meet, which was held at the Irwin Belk Track Complex. He gained All-American status, which goes to the top eight finishers.