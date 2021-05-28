Cancel
Stockton, NJ

Stockton's Hunter Daly ties for 8th in high jump at Division III Meet

By Press staff reports
Atlantic City Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockton University’s Hunter Daly tied for eighth place in the men’s high jump with three others at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina. Daly, a senior, had a best jump of 1.97 meters (6 feet, 5.50 inches) at the meet, which was held at the Irwin Belk Track Complex. He gained All-American status, which goes to the top eight finishers.

pressofatlanticcity.com
