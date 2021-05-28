PHOTO: Skydiver’s parachute gets caught on power lines, dangles 30-feet in the air for over an hour

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.