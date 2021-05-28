Do You See It? There Is Something Really Odd About This Picture

One of the beautiful things about New York is that we have so many incredible places to camp. It seems there is one place in driving distance that stands above the rest. While people say they hate New York and they can't wait to leave this God-forsaken state, at least we can indeed say we have great places to camp. Probably better than a lot of states in the country to be honest. That is only one of the things that will help give the edge to this Lake Placid campground. But they have so many other things going for them that could really entice you to take the 3-hour drive through The Adirondacks.