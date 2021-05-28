Do You See It? There Is Something Really Odd About This Picture
This isn't one of those blue or gold-type things going on like from a few years ago. Just an odd thing I saw while taking a walk in New York Mills the other day. Perhaps if you happen to be a person who is pretty big into cars or someone who knows a decent amount about them, then yes I am sure you've spotted the oddity in the picture. There isn't anything hidden about the 3 Chrysler Concordes just sitting in the driveway of this home.wour.com