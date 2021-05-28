Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York Mills, NY

Do You See It? There Is Something Really Odd About This Picture

By Vinnie
Posted by 
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This isn't one of those blue or gold-type things going on like from a few years ago. Just an odd thing I saw while taking a walk in New York Mills the other day. Perhaps if you happen to be a person who is pretty big into cars or someone who knows a decent amount about them, then yes I am sure you've spotted the oddity in the picture. There isn't anything hidden about the 3 Chrysler Concordes just sitting in the driveway of this home.

wour.com
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
967
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York Mills, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Chrysler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Cars
Related
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

An Open Letter From Utica To One Of Food Networks Most Popular Shows

Who doesn't love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives? When you need something to watch on TV, that show is a safe bet. But what's the beef with Utica?. Let's lay it all on out there. The wildly popular show on the Food Network, Diner's Drive-In's, and Dives has never visited Utica. Or at least, I can't find any evidence they have been here. For that matter too, they never have visited Rome either. That is an absolute crying shame. There are so many restaurants that really deserve the rub that Triple D and Guy Fieri give to restaurants all across the United States.
Public HealthPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Here’s The Worst Thing Everyone In New York Did During The Pandemic

Hint, it actually wasn't toilet paper. But that certainly was quite dumb, wouldn't you say? The real dumb thing we all did, is something we all really regret. So the pandemic began and it was like we all became that bread and milk dude Vic DiBitetto. Walking into the supermarket felt like walking into a post-apocalyptic supermarket that we have seen in movies. Bare shelves, and no meat to be found. Ding, ding, ding... That was the absolute stupidest thing we did.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Of All the Uber Drivers in NYC Mine Had a Proud Utica Connection

There are approximately 80,000 Uber & Lyft drivers in the New York City area. When you activate your app of choice to hail a ride-share driver, you never know who the person behind the wheel will be or what their story is. Despite the craziest odds ever, I experienced just how small a world it is during my recent trip to Manhattan.
PoliticsPosted by
96.9 WOUR

People Are Buying Ice Wrong in Central New York & It’s Dangerous

This actually happens and it's cringeworthy to witness. I'm sorry but some people need to read this before the summer hits. We're just about a week away from the official start of summer but we've already been experiencing some exceptionally hot temperatures. People are trying to stay cool any way they can. Some are hanging out at the pool, cranking up their air conditioning units or even drinking ice cold beverages.
TrafficPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Do New York Drivers Have to Use a Signal in a Turning Only Lane?

If you’re in a turning only lane, do you need to put on your blinker? This stupid question has been the subject of many discussions between my boyfriend and me. I’m of the thought that you should use your turn signal, because why not? It takes very little time and effort to use a signal, and it certainly won’t hurt to use it. My boyfriend thinks it’s redundant. But he does it… now.
ApparelPosted by
96.9 WOUR

See Someone Wearing A Green Wristband? Here’s What It Means

It’s easy to get signals messed up from people…but what if there was a system that could make it a lot easier to read. We’ve all been there before where we go to say goodbye and one person goes in for the handshake and the other goes in for the hug. Well, over the past year it’s been a little easier. People just don’t shake or hug.
EuropePosted by
96.9 WOUR

I Never Thought I’d Be Able To Find Such Good Support In Rome

Some days you really just need a little more support than normal. You know, the boys can be a little unruly sometimes and just need some comfort. Sometimes in life, a little support can help get you through the day. A nice and comforting hug can be all a fella needs. Or lady. In this case, my fellas got just what they were in search of. The best pair of underwear you could ever possibly imagine finding. And believe it or not, I found them at a very typical place that people shop in Rome.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Enjoy The Summer Solstice In Old Forge With A Lighted Llama Trek

Want summer 2021 to be memorable here in Central New York? Take the trip to Old Forge in the Adirondacks for a lighted llama trek. It's only an hour away from Utica. The "Summer Solstice Llighted Llama Trek" will take place at Moose River Farm on Saturday, June 19 at 8:30PM. All donations will benefit The Old Forge Library Garden Fund. The event this year is in memory of Kirsten Down.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Top Campgrounds In The US Is Only 3 Hours From Utica

One of the beautiful things about New York is that we have so many incredible places to camp. It seems there is one place in driving distance that stands above the rest. While people say they hate New York and they can't wait to leave this God-forsaken state, at least we can indeed say we have great places to camp. Probably better than a lot of states in the country to be honest. That is only one of the things that will help give the edge to this Lake Placid campground. But they have so many other things going for them that could really entice you to take the 3-hour drive through The Adirondacks.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
96.9 WOUR

7 Things That Make You Wish Your Co-Workers Still Worked From Home

People are heading back to work. If you've been in the building the whole time, here's a list of things you might have forgotten about working with people. When the pandemic began, a lot of people got sent home to work from there to decrease our social interaction. If you were one of the people that were left at the office to "hold down the fort," so to speak, you may have gotten a little comfortable there.