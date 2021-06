Consumer spending held steady in May. This is according to the Commerce Department report out earlier today. Now this largely because of supply shortages which limited production of Motor vehicles and appliances. Spending habits also shifted towards services as economies reopened. Core personal consumption expenditures on the other hand surged. That’s known as a pretty clear indicator for the rate of inflation. It’s up almost three and a half percentage points. That’s the biggest gain since 1992. Most of the gains come from the cost of energy. Those prices rose by more than 27%