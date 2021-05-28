Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Birds of a feather

By Randy Vanderveen
Vermilion Standard
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peace Country is blessed with a variety of birds who return from wintering grounds and make themselves at home in the trees, along the sloughs and lakes or in nesting boxes. Our feathered friends can make us feel a little closer to nature whether it is through listening to...

www.vermilionstandard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds Of A Feather#Hawk#Nesting#Geese#The Peace Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsEastern New Mexico News

Like to keep an eye on my feathered friends

I think I may have become a bit of a birdbrain. I base that conclusion on an examination of the cash register receipt after purchasing wild birdseed recently. I’ve always liked watching birds but I don’t know how this happened. Granted, in my younger years I often watched them as...
AnimalsChesire Herald

Bird Report: Be On The Lookout For Woodpeckers

Every day, I see or hear woodpeckers. They are very fond of peanuts, so I often have several different ones visit my feeder and fly off to either eat their snack or cache it for later. Like squirrels and their hidden food, I’m not sure the birds find all of the stored ones, but if not then something else will benefit.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Wild Side: Breeding birds

As the month of May winds down, the bird breeding season peaks. Here’s a report on the nesting activity in and around our yard in Oak Bluffs. The yard is a modest one, a scant quarter-acre just off Wing Road in one of the most suburban parts of the Island. Still, it offers resources a lot of birds find attractive. We have tall conifers of three species, a small brush pile, a bird bath, flowers that attract insects, and a meadow-like yard that supports a wealth of arthropod life. Since early winter, I’ve been putting out small quantities of shelled sunflower seeds, which multiple species of birds have been taking advantage of.
Animalsyucatanmagazine.com

The amazing birds of Yucatán

The Yucatán Peninsula is home to some of Mexico’s most beautiful and exuberant birds, 565 species of them to be precise. These feathered friends run a wide gamut of sizes, colors, and rarity. As a result, birdwatching has become a large hobby among locals and foreigners alike. I first got into birding 15 years or so ago when I purchased my first SLR (interchangeable lens) camera and have not looked back.
Animalsmdislander.com

Nature: Feathered corks and plunking banjos

Baby eiders bob like feathered corks along the shore in some places this month. You often see several female eiders and perhaps 20 or 30 baby ducks together on the water. The adult females are ‘babysitting’ so the other females can feed. Quite often there may also be one or two immature males from the previous year not far off.
AnimalsSun-Journal

Mahoosuc Bird Notes: Baby bird rescue

“When you see a baby hummingbird that you’ve been caring for fly for the first time, it’s amazing,” says Jody Giddings when I spoke to her recently about her 10 years of experience as a wildlife rehabilitator. Jody is the founder of Sunday River Wildlife that opened this past December in Newry. Sunday River Wildlife’s mission it to help native Maine wildlife including baby chipmunks, turtles, weasels, and even bats. Birds, including tiny hummingbirds (photo by Jody Giddings), are a specialty. “At first, they don’t know what they are doing, but when a hummingbird zips up and hovers for the first time, I swear they get a look on their little faces that says, ‘Wow, look what I can do’.” Jody says, when that happens, she knows these little acrobats will soon be ready to be released into the wild.
AnimalsSanta Barbara Edhat

Missing Birds?

We live in the Garden/ Figueroa area and have noticed a diminished bird population since February. Not unusual for the goldfinches to take a hiatus, but the mockingbirds, Acorn Woodpeckers are down to one or two. We still have two Eurasian Collared-Doves, and a definite crow presence: two that foul...
AnimalsAkron Leader Publications

Spring bird feeding basics

During the global pandemic, sales of bird feeders and bird feed continue to skyrocket as people flock to the avian world right outside their windows. Interest in birding isn’t slowing down. For those reaping the rewards of watching birds from home, the experts at Cole’s Wild Bird Products Co. offer information on bird feed and feeder basics to attract more birds to your backyard.
AnimalsAmadhia

Birds of Juneau

If you like Birds of Juneau b/w Big Farmer, you may also like:. supported by 12 fans who also own “Birds of Juneau b/w Big Farmer”. supported by 10 fans who also own “Birds of Juneau b/w Big Farmer”. The best in the biz, BABY! Ben Parrish.
Animalslumberjocks.com

This Project Is For The Birds...

For the second year in a row, one of our local bear critters decided to make a snack out of our bird feeders. Figured if this is going to keep happening, I might as well learn how to make them myself instead of buying them. This is my first go at it.
Animalsbirdsoutsidemywindow.org

Baby Bird Season

After weeks of excitement during songbird migration, birders are disappointed when it ends. Fortunately migration is followed by baby bird season. Here are two bird families in Frick Park whose young made an appearance at the edge of the nest. At top and below, a pileated woodpecker family was fun...
Sudbury, MAWicked Local

The Bird Folks: Meet 'the Fonz' of the bird world

For the first time ever, we have a pair of Eastern Kingbirds in our yard. Do you think they’re just passing through or might they be nesting nearby? Also, what can I do to keep them around?. –Paul, Sudbury, MA. Let me check my calendar, Paul. A quick glance at...
AnimalsBrunswicktimes Gazette

Of Birds and Critters

There’s no appreciation at all. It seems that everywhere I went, people were just waiting to jump out of hiding and claim that I did something with their hummingbirds.” They only saw one male hummingbird in April and he came to the feeder sporadically. Then he disappeared.” Same STANDARD ANSWER used for years: “Hummingbirds didn’t fly some 3,000 miles just to say Howdy to us. They came here to make more hummingbirds.” Indeed, that’s what those little critters have been doing. It would seem that their need for procreation overpowered their need to socialize with us. And of course, they wanted to do their thing in private.
AnimalsTouchArcade

Bird Bounce

Bounce on eagles and crocodiles to test your agility and become the coolest bird in the bush! Compete with friends for t…. Bounce on eagles and crocodiles to test your agility and become the coolest bird in the bush! Compete with friends for the highest score and become a champion bird bouncer! Key features include: - Easy 1 touch controls! - Fast-pace dodging gameplay - Leaderboards to compete with friends! - Earn stars with your high score! - Physics based movement - An endless challenge!
AnimalsThe Eagle Times

Of a Feather: The field marks of Roger Tory Peterson

At the end of each of these columns I note that I became a birdwatcher at the age of 10. In a way it was one of those “road to Damascus” situations although I might have been a nicer little kid than Saul of Tarsus was a man, and I don’t recall being blinded before I could “see.” In any case, when we moved into a new house in the summer of 1971, there was a pile of junk on the lawn and in the middle of that pile was a battered copy of Roger Tory Peterson’s “A Field Guide to Birds.”
El Paso County, COepcan.com

Birds of El Paso County

This week, I did just that! I went out and mocked a Northern Mockingbird. Mock means to "mimic" (someone or something) scornfully or contemptuously, tease or make fun of. For me, that meant to play the songs of the Northern Mockingbird in an attempt to draw it closer so I could get a better picture. Mockingbirds are very territorial, so playing their call made it impossible for it to ignore me. Within minutes, I was being treated to an amazing flight show and territorial standoff.
Animalsbuffalo.com

Go birding with the inclusive Feminist Bird Club of Buffalo

The pandemic has produced many a new hobby for people. There was sourdough bread making, puzzle completing and plant nurturing. (And those are just the ones that I personally dabbled in.) But after 15+ months, only one has proved to have real staying power in my life. A hobby that...
AnimalsWALA-TV FOX10

'Fine Feathered Friends" Gulf Coast Illustrated Book

Author Perry Guy and Illustrator Tami Curtis are excited to announce a new book. Fine Feathered Friends focuses on the birds that are native to the Gulf Coast. The following information was provided by Perry Guy and Tami Curtis:. A mutual love for sun, sand and the gulf coast heritage...
MusicThe Eagle Times

Of A Feather: Give the drummer some credit

I wake up between 5 and 6:30 a.m., depending how early the world lets me go to bed. Whatever time it is, the dog instantly would like to go for a walk, so out we go, in all weather. This morning was warm and wet; it had rained during the night and everything was dripping. A Blackburnian warbler was singing in the mature deciduous trees, somewhere halfway up into the canopy. A black-and-white warbler was sii-sii-siing in the hemlocks along the woods road. The yellowthroat witchity-ed by the brook. But otherwise, it was surprisingly quiet.