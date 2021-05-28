Birds of a feather

“When you see a baby hummingbird that you’ve been caring for fly for the first time, it’s amazing,” says Jody Giddings when I spoke to her recently about her 10 years of experience as a wildlife rehabilitator. Jody is the founder of Sunday River Wildlife that opened this past December in Newry. Sunday River Wildlife’s mission it to help native Maine wildlife including baby chipmunks, turtles, weasels, and even bats. Birds, including tiny hummingbirds (photo by Jody Giddings), are a specialty. “At first, they don’t know what they are doing, but when a hummingbird zips up and hovers for the first time, I swear they get a look on their little faces that says, ‘Wow, look what I can do’.” Jody says, when that happens, she knows these little acrobats will soon be ready to be released into the wild.