Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Njori Tempo is a compact smart cooker that will fit on the bookshelf

By Natalya Paul Follow @https://twitter.com/NatalyaPaul
Stuff.tv
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all fancy ourselves as chefs these days, but the plated-up results often reveal otherwise. The all-in-one smart cooking Njori Tempo (starting at £239) is the smart cooker that’ll put an end to you forever blaming your tools. That’s because it offers pan temperature control as well as probe temperature control, sous vide, deep frying, slow cooking, and even has built-in scales. As if it wasn’t enough to be able to make perfect tempura at home on a Monday, and a slow cooked stew on Tuesday, at just 37cm x 28cm x 5cm, it’s compact enough for the tiniest of kitchens, plus all the accessories and cables pack neatly into the cork base, which is held together by magnets. It’s that kind of clever design which makes us hungry to be an early backer of such potential Kickstarter excellence.

www.stuff.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooker#Sous Vide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Njori Tempo smart cooker measures, monitors, and regulates temperature for great meals

Improve the time you spend preparing meals with the Njori Tempo smart cooker. This intelligent induction cooker actually measures, monitors, and regulates temperature and weight. It takes care of the details so you can focus on making sure you get the flavors just right. It’s a precise cooktop that you can use for sous vide cooking, deep frying, slow cooking, and other temperature-sensitive techniques. With built-in scales, the Njori Tempo weighs ingredients before, during, and after cooking so you get the plating just right. Additionally, you can use the scales to reduce by weight, which is a great feature for creating new consistency with stocks and sauces. Finally, with a modern design, it stores compactly with your favorite cookbooks, and all its accessories fit in the cork base.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Nacon Pro Compact Review

The Nacon Pro Compact fits nicely into a niche in the current controller market. With the current generation only half a year behind us, there are few alternatives to the standard controller, and the Nacon Pro has more than enough selling points to stand out regardless. With chunky buttons, some very interesting software, and a very different design, this controller really stood out. That’s mostly a great thing, even if its cheaper price point is sometimes a little too obvious.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Efficient Compact Juicers

A compact juicer might be a worthy investment for this summer, especially as home-prepared beverages tend to be healthier and lower on sugar. The Frieling Positano Pro Juicer, available through West Elm, is definitely a kitchen gadget to consider. Aside from its smooth and modern aesthetic, the product can easily fit on any countertop thanks to its conscious size. The rubber feet, on the other hand, ensure stability, while the long handle works to maximize juice extraction.
LifestyleSimply Recipes

The 7 Best Sous Vide Cookers in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Sous vide, the technique of immersing vacuum-sealed food into a circulating bath of warm water, cooks food slowly and evenly...
LifestylePopular Science

The best pressure cooker for faster, healthier meals

Pressure cookers are great for reducing the amount of time required to cook a meal and can help to make the food you cook healthier. This is because the pressurized environment forces water to boil at a higher temperature, which cooks your food faster. This in turn means that more of the nutrients in your food are preserved, helping you to create effortless healthier meals. And with fancy electric models on the market that will time your cooking for you and automatically release the pressure, getting into pressure cooking is easier than ever. Here’s what to think about when choosing your ideal pressure cooker.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ArcX fitness smart ring

The ArcX smart ring is available via Indiegogo InDemand offering a way to stay connected on the move. Designed to be a fitness accessory the smart ring allows you to play and pause music, skip tracks, except incoming calls, and control supported apps single-handedly. The smart ring can be used while cycling, in the gym, skateboarding, hiking, skiing, running, snowboarding, motorcycling and more.
Interior Designhomecrux.com

Ring Bookshelf by Kawn Designs Follows Da Vinci’s Golden Ratio

Ring Bookshelf designed by Rama Akel of Kawn Designs is a functional piece of furniture that also serves as artwork. Inspired by Da Vinci’s Golden Ratio, it can be placed against a wall or used to beautifully separate two spaces. The bookshelf adds beauty, function and value to your living space.
Mathematicsmathworks.com

Compact Filters

In this contribution, I submitt an extensible class object that exemplifies the implemention the 10th-order filter by Gaitondel [2] in 1D, 2D and 3D. A small test is also provided to show how to use this filter it on a well-kwon 2D surface function. Refs.:. [1] Bogey, Christophe, and Christophe...
Interior DesignKitchen and Bath Design News

Compact Freestanding Tub

Duravit’s newest complete bathroom series, D-Neo (pronounced de-nayo), was designed by Belgian designer Bertrand Lejoly and delivers the brand’s sophisticated design at an entry-level to reach a wider audience. Offering washbasins, furniture and bathtubs, D-Neo features a timeless design with sleek forms. The freestanding DuraSolid bathtub is reminiscent in design to the line’s above-counter washbasins. At only 63″ in length, the tub works well in compact spaces.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Compact Cafe-Quality Coffee Machines

The Illy Y3.3 Iperespresso Espresso & Coffee Machine is an updated version of the brand's namesake original coffee maker that is targeted towards homes and offices to provide hihi-quality java in a simple way. The compact coffee maker comes in at just under four-inches in width and can be used...
Home & GardenKitchen and Bath Design News

Compact Soaker with Ledge

Delivering on the need for more compact soaking tubs, Jacuzzi Luxury Bath now offers the Amalia Freestanding Soaking Tub in a 59” length. Part of the Amalia Collection, the white acrylic tub includes a soft ledge that serves multiple purposes; it can act as a shelf to rest bathing necessities, or can be used as a deck for mounting a tub filler.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

Buying a smart toy or fitness tracker? Research how safe they are first

The wearable technology market is booming, with half a billion wearables sold globally in 2020. Apps on these devices, or the devices themselves, often claim to monitor our health to spot illnesses, track our workouts to help us reach our fitness goals, or keep an eye on our children’s whereabouts to enhance their safety.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wearable Compact Air Purifiers

The Airtomo is the brainchild of Kevin Chiam. The designer created a 3D-printed air purifier that works by removing air pollution from around the user. The Airtomo is a wearable air purifier with water vaporizing technology that utilizes a clip-on mechanism to be seamlessly attached to bags, pockets, or shoes.
Lifestyleentertainmentearth.com

Scattergories Vintage Bookshelf Edition Game

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. This vintage edition pays tribute to the original SCATTERGORIES, first published in 1988. It features the original graphics, category cards, and iconic timer used in the original version and is sure to deliver the same excitement as well! Includes iconic timer, 20-sided die, die-rolling board, 4 folders, category cards, scorepads, and 4 pencils. 2 - 4 players.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill has a compact fold for storage and fits easily in a car

Enhance your tailgates, picnics, camping trips, and more with the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill. This transportable grill has a compact folding design that allows for easy storage and travel. That way, you can enjoy delicious grilled food even when you’re away from home. The large grilling area gives you plenty of space to cook. And what’s more, the grill is integrated into the stand, letting you grill immediately. Also, this barbecue gadget‘s design optimizes gas usage. That way, you can be sure you’re cooking efficiently. Additionally, the low-to-high temperature range lets you cook a range of foods. From pancakes to seared meat, you can enjoy your favorite foods cooked to perfection. Finally, the Weber Traveler boasts an easy, one-handed setup and fold-down process. So you won’t have to struggle with setting up your grill when you’re hungry.
Electronicsimore.com

Best accessories with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting 2021

The best HomeKit light bulbs, light strips, and more with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting take the guesswork out of managing your home's lighting. In the morning, HomeKit Adaptive Lights utilize warmer tones to ease you into your day. In the afternoon, your lights will switch to cooler temperatures to keep you energized, and your lights will shift back to warm white at night to promote rest. If you are ready to experience the future of smart lighting, then here are our picks for the best HomeKit Adaptive Lighting accessories.
Electronicsliquor.com

The 9 Best Vacuum Sealers for Sous Vide Infusion in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. You finally sprang for that immersion circulator (aka a sous vide machine). Now you’re ready to start infusing spirits, right?...