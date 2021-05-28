Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Island, NE

Stuhr Museum prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

By Cal Larsen
KSNB Local4
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The staff at Stuhr Museum is preparing, and excited, for a busy weekend both in the Stuhr building and in Railroad Town over the holiday weekend. The weekend begins with Railroad Town’s usual daily activities on Friday before leading into a string of special events. The first is a traveling, historic performance put on by the Descendants of DeWitty at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The performance tells the story of the longest lasting, most successful African-American settlement in the sandhills of Cherry County.

www.ksnblocal4.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Hall County, NE
Government
County
Hall County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuhr Museum#Memorial Day Weekend#Rural Cemetery#Ksnb#Railroad Town#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related