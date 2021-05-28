Stuhr Museum prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The staff at Stuhr Museum is preparing, and excited, for a busy weekend both in the Stuhr building and in Railroad Town over the holiday weekend. The weekend begins with Railroad Town’s usual daily activities on Friday before leading into a string of special events. The first is a traveling, historic performance put on by the Descendants of DeWitty at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The performance tells the story of the longest lasting, most successful African-American settlement in the sandhills of Cherry County.