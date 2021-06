Lawyer Scott Rosenblum and First Assistant US Attorney Carrie Constantin discuss the results of the trial for the former police officers accused of beating an undercover colleague in 2017, outside of the Thomas Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The jury was hung on Rosenblum’s client Christopher Myers. The other former officer, Dustin Boone, was found guilty of deprivation of rights under color of law — a felony civil rights charge — for aiding and abetting others who beat Detective Luther Hall. Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.