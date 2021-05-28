Cancel
Spring time in Alberta

By Randy Vanderveen
Vermilion Standard
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is a busy time of year in the Peace. Things always seem to be buzzing at this time of year, whether you are a bee looking for some nectar or a farmer planting seeds in the ground. The new growth in the season brings the promise of summer, warm...

Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta looks to enter Stage 2 of reopening this week

Public health restrictions are expected to be further eased this week in Alberta, as the number of COVID-19 patients requiring critical care dips below 100 for the first time since mid-April. The province is scheduled to enter Stage 2 of the reopening strategy on Thursday, so long as hospitalizations remain...
Lane County, ORchronicle1909.com

It’s spring, which is a great time to cultivate new ways of thinking

Mother Nature is being kind to us these past couple of weeks in Lane County. Not only has she been generously giving us a spring filled with warm, sunny days, but she has interspersed them with welcome showers to keep the flowers happy and the earth moist and green. I marvel at how our Oregon springs can regenerate the soul as well as the flora surrounding us.
AmericasLeduc Representative

Alberta is open for summer

We are here. After 14 grueling months, Alberta’s government has announced the Open for Summer plan — a three-stage plan that lays the path to lifting all pandemic restrictions by summer. Based on our plan, Albertans will get back to their normal lives faster than anyone else in Canada. First...
AnimalsDevils Lake Daily Journal

Spring Nesting

The lack of winter snowpack created a bit of mystery as to when the spring snow goose migration would begin, which route the birds would take and if the lack of snow would slide the geese through without delay. Coming up with the answer was a combination of biology, gut...
LifestyleEllsworth American

The spring spawn

Recently, on my Sunday night radio program, “Maine Outdoors,” my show co-host and fishing buddy Bob Leeman stirred up a piscatorial hornet’s nest. Leeman, a knowledgeable and confident sort, especially when the subject is fish or fishing, got us on the subject of the spawning habits of native Maine fish.
HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta hits three-million vaccine milestone

Alberta has now administered more than three million total COVID-19 shots, with more than 2.5 million Albertans having rolled up their sleeves at least once. “Crossing the three-million dose milestone means we are that much closer to being open for summer,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release. “As...
Public Healthdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Alberta provides aid to Manitoba

Alberta Health Services if offering critical care aid to Manitoba during the COVID-19 pandemic by accepting a number of patients requiring intensive care. In a news release Wednesday, the health authority announced it would be taking in up to 10 patients who will be cared for in hospitals in Edmonton or Calgary, stating the province has sufficient ICU capacity to ensure Albertans are also cared for.
Public Healthwetaskiwintimes.com

Alberta’s grand reopening

Last week, the premier announced Alberta’s Open for Summer plan — a three-stage plan that outlines a path to lifting all pandemic restrictions by summer. Based on this plan, Albertans will get back to their normal lives faster than anyone else in Canada. And that is great news!. I want...
TV Seriestv-eh.com

Heartland Season 15 begins production in Alberta

CBC’s original family drama HEARTLAND began filming Season 15 in Alberta yesterday. Produced by Dynamo Films and SEVEN24 Films, Season 15 will premiere on Sunday, October 17 at 7PM (7:30PM NL) on CBC and CBC Gem. HEARTLAND is the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history, and the first episode of Season 15 will celebrate the 225th episode of the series.
Hot Springs, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

It’s time for a road trip! How will you do Hot Springs?

It’s time to plan your trip to Hot Springs. Picking the things to see and do in the Spa City is so easy; the only hard part is fitting it all in. Thermal water soaks, trails and lakes, horse racing, botanical gardens, thrill rides, craft beer, food and history galore await, and Hot Springs has so many amazing restaurants, attractions and places to lay your head at night. If you haven’t requested your free vacation guide, there’s no time like the present! Inside you’ll find a quiz that you can take based on the things you love to do the most, and we’ll help you learn the type of traveler you are! No matter what, do Hot Springs your way.
Hot Springs, ARarklatexweekend.com

Magic Springs is a fun park to have a good time

Just outside the Ark-La-Tex is one of the region’s most exciting amusement parks. Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs, Ark. continues to provide thrills and relaxing activities for the whole family. For the little kids…. The park offers seven rides for kids including: the Kit n’ Kaboodle...
Public Healthwesternstandardonline.com

Welcome to Stage 2, Alberta

It’s a day many Albertans have been waiting for, as the province enters Stage 2 of the government’s COVID-19 recovery plan. The move comes two weeks after 60% of Albertans age 12-plus received at least one dose of vaccine and with COVID-19 hospitalizations well below 500 and still falling. “With...
Salisbury, CTtricornernews.com

Spring clean!

Community Field in Lakeville got a thorough spring cleaning last month by volunteers from two local schools. In preparation for warmer weather and relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, Salisbury School boys under the direction of Rita Delgado, Director of Community Service at the school, removed litter at the field and along the Rail Trail.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Alberta Ferretti Resort 2022

A desire for escapism defined Alberta Ferretti’s resort collection. While many travel restrictions remain across the globe, the Italian designer wanted to let her women free to wander, at least with their imagination. Focusing on earthy, natural tones and sun-kissed colors, Ferretti combined safari references, utility elements, as well as...
EconomyLake County News

Staying balanced in spring time: The gift of the wood element

During spring we see growth, rebirth, vitality, and renewal. Like the leaves bursting out of the trees, spring energy encourages us to move “upward and outward” and grow. We are ready to get moving and be more active. It’s the time for our energy reserves that were harnessed in the winter to be put into action. Finally the seed underground is sprouting and we can see the manifestation of the energy that has been stored and replenished in the winter.
Animalsspectrumlocalnews.com

Spring, summer mark busy time for wildlife rescue center

Scarlet the parrot knows Wes Laraway is on his way to see her. Wes is a high school history teacher, and after the final bell rings, you can find him feeding emus and healing bobcats. What You Need To Know. The NYS Wildlife Rescue Center rehabs and rescues injured or...
Metal Miningvulcanadvocate.com

The case for coal mining in Alberta

While there are many arguments against bringing coal mining to the Eastern Slopes of Alberta there is also strong support which argues that the economic benefits are too great to pass up. One voice in favor of coal mining is that of Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter, who has expressed...
Agriculturefarms.com

Alberta Ranch Calving

Government of Canada supports agri-food innova... ›. Enforcement action by Fisheries and Oceans Can... ›. A Few Days Remain to Receive Cover Crop Insura... ›. Inaugural ClicRtechnologies Expo and Pinnacle Mee... ›. Agricultural Sprayers Market Projected to Reach $3... ›. Case IH Introduces New Planter Tech, Applicator Co... ›. John...
Public Safetystettlerindependent.com

Missing Alberta man may be headed to Penticton

A Grand Prairie man who hasn’t been seen since June 2, might be travelling to Penticton. RCMP in Alberta is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jesse Faulkenham. The 31-year-old was last in Grand Prairie driving a black Ford Edge with an Alberta license plate, U-44950. It is believed...