PlayStation is celebrating the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR today, and while that's nice and all, the company has also announced that, as part of a celebration of the new milestone, it will be giving PlayStation Plus subscribers three free bonus PS VR games starting in November at no extra charge. Notably, while the company did not offer any details on what those games might actually be, it did indicate that the most-played PS VR games worldwide are Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard.

