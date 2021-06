Summer is almost here, and with that comes many plants beginning to bloom. One of the more unique blooms though is that of the century plant. If you have not had the opportunity to see a century plant in bloom, it is quite a sight to behold. The century plant, the common name given to plants within the Agave genus, only bloom once in their lifespan, though contrary to what the name might imply, they will bloom after about 15 to 20 years depending on the plant.