RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Callon Petroleum (CPE) After Hosting NDR

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OXY. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.16.