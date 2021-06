Is ‘The Sinner’ plot based on true events? Are the characters taken from real-life personalities? Did the horrific incidents really happen?. Being one of the most captivating storylines, this Netflix thriller always keeps you on the edge of your seats. It takes you on a roller coaster ride and lets you explore the possibilities of things that could have happened with character. But have you ever wondered that it might be based on true events? And since the OTT platform, Netflix is very famous for picking up real-life examples and making a deadly series/movie out of it, for example, The Confession Tapes, making a murderer, etc all actually in real life too. So fans wondering that a story so realistic might actually be true are not entirely their fault.