England’s players and staff returned negative results after their latest round of Covid-19 testing, despite Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour testing positive.Gilmour was named man of the match in Friday's goalless Euro 2020 draw between England and Scotland at Wembley but will miss Tuesday's final group game against Croatia after contracting the virus.The Chelsea midfielder's positive test sparked concerns that members of Gareth Southgate's squad could have been infected after coming into close contact with Gilmour on Friday.The Football Association have confirmed, however, that all 26 players and members of the wider support team returned negative results after undergoing PCR...