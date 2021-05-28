Cancel
Report: 49ers Sign Former Louisville LB James Burgess

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 19 days ago

(Photo of James Burgess: Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Louisville linebacker James Burgess to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The 6-foot, 230-pound inside linebacker had spent part of the 2020 season in Green Bay, as the Packers signed him prior to Week 7. He played in four games, collecting three solo tackles, but landed on injured reserve in late November with a hamstring injury and never made another appearance.

Last offseason, the Jets had re-signed Burgess to a one year, $925,000 deal just five days after his previous contract with the team expired and he became a free agent. He was waived one week before the start of the 2020 season.

During his lone season in New York, in 2019, he logged his best season as a professional. He led the team in tackles with 80, a career-best, while also hauling in his first career interception and forcing a fumble - all coming in just 10 games after being elevated from the practice squad in October.

Prior to finding some stability in the Big Apple, he had bounced around the league in his short tenure, spending time with the Dolphins, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Browns, and Dolphins again.

In 47 games as a four-year starter for Louisville from 2012-15, Burgess logged 260 total tackles (146 solo), 7 interceptions and 4.0 sacks.

