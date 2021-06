One person in the Hudson Valley just took a video of a MASSIVE beaver. Yes, we know we said massive beaver. If you've ever had a conversation with me about the outdoors, it's likely you've heard how badly I want to see a beaver. Not at a zoo, not in a book, a real-life, wild beaver. Yes, I'm prepared for any and all jokes you hit me with. But come on! The beaver is the New York State animal. If you're a New York State resident it's something you basically need to see.