Heartbreak, heroism and healing at vigil for San Jose VTA mass shooting victims

By Terence Chea, Janie Har
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - Taptejdeep Singh died trying to save others from a gunman. Kirk Bertolet saw some of his coworkers take their last breaths. And friends, family and survivors were left to mourn after nine men died this week when a disgruntled coworker hauling a duffle bag full of guns and ammunition opened fire at a Northern California rail yard complex, apparently choosing his targets and sparing others.

