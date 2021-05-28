Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wild playoff hero Wes Walz: 'I think the pressure is all on Vegas'

By Michael Rand
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Wild forward Wes Walz, now an analyst for the team's Bally Sports North broadcasts, normally believes that momentum is something that is earned during the course of a hockey game instead of something transferred throughout the course of a playoff series. The ability to forget the past — and...

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Park
Person
Wes Walz
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Pascal Dupuis
Person
Darby Hendrickson
Person
Todd Bertuzzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Canucks#Bally Sports North#Daily Delivery#Xcel Energy Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLlastwordonsports.com

2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft Preview: Minnesota Wild

The 2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is coming soon. Even though the playoffs are still going on, most teams will be starting to focus on the offseason as we get further into June. The Seattle Kraken will start their inaugural year in 2021-22, and with that comes the expansion draft. There are plenty of opportunities for this Seattle team and the draft, which will take place on July 21st, is sure to be thrilling. While it will be hard to replicate the success of the Vegas Golden Knights (who are exempt from this draft) first season, fans should be excited regardless. Each day, Last Word on Hockey will go through a team and preview all the possible protection, exposure, and trade scenarios. Today, we take a look at the Minnesota Wild preview for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Toffoli and the Canadiens visit Vegas to start playoff series

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -274, Canadiens +224; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Golden Knights host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas...
NHLwestplainsdailyquill.net

Pressure on Vegas with semifinal series shifting to Montreal

The last times the Vegas Golden Knights played north of the border, they outshot a gritty, underdog opponent and got beat by a hot goaltender. The next game they play in Canada presents a similar …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
NHLchatsports.com

Player Grades: The Top Forwards

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has identified priority number one for this offseason: resigning RFA forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kevin Fiala. Kicking off our series in which we’re breaking down the play of each Wild player over the 2020-21 season, I’ll be grading their play first, not least because talks on their contracts are so hot in anticipation of moves that may be necessary ahead of the expansion draft.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks ink a very talented young kid to a contract

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ farm system isn’t oozing with young talent but there are some very good players at the top of it. One of those players is Lukas Reichel. The Hawks selected Reichel to an entry-level deal yesterday and that is great news. He is going to come to North America with a chance to make the team and play pro hockey.
NHLKVOE

NHL playoffs: Vegas tops Montreal in overtime

*Vegas overcame a 1-0 lead with a goal late in regulation and an early goal in overtime to defeat Montreal 2-1 and even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at 2 games apiece. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
NHLdobberhockey.com

Wild West: How Vegas was Built

A few weeks back we looked at how the Colorado Avalanche's current roster was built. As I sat and watched Vegas beat Montreal in game four of the playoffs, I was curious how many players on the current Vegas roster were part of the expansion draft, traded for, signed for or drafted. Here is what I found:
NBAdefector.com

Defensive Heroics Made For A Wild Night In The NBA And NHL Playoffs

Jrue Holiday contested the shot that Kevin Durant missed that ended the gloriously dysrhythmic and ultimately just glorious Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series, so that’s the play that gets to define all the series postmortems. Because of that play (and yeah, about 100 others in a game so sensational that its only flaw was that it happened two series too early), Milwaukee draws either Philadelphia or Atlanta in the attritional Mardi Gras that is the Eastern Conference Finals. And Brooklyn goes home with a devastation so sudden that it will sting the participants for years.
NBAaudacy.com

Wild-N-Wacky NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are becoming a rollercoaster that is hard to predict. Heat TV’s John Crotty is soaking it up, while commenting on The Hawks/76ers series he says, “Atlanta looks like the looser team.”. Should The Hawks even be in the conversation, Crotty claims, “From a talent-wise perspective, I am...
NHLsinbin.vegas

MONTREAL CANADIENS 4 VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 (MTL 3-2)

Recap: Coach Pete DeBoer went back to Marc-Andre Fleury at home for Game 5 after giving Robin Lehner the nod on Sunday. Midway through the first frame the Canadiens threaded the Golden Knights defense with a breakaway pass setting up a loose puck in front of Fleury. Montreal jumped on the rebound and scored the first goal of the game. Vegas was unsuccessful with their six shots on net and trailed 1-0 after the opening period.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Canadiens top Knights to close in on Final berth

Carey Price made 26 saves and Nick Suzuki registered a goal and two assists as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 Tuesday night in Las Vegas to move within one win of reaching the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven semifinal...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Vegas Pessimistic on Kawhi Leonard Returning to Playoffs

RJ Bell and the Straight Outta Vegas crew break down why sportsbooks appear to believe Kawhi Leonard will not be returning to the Clippers series vs. the Jazz. The guys look at the Vegas reactions to the news of Kawhi Leonard's injury and explain why the jump in the series price indicates that sportsbooks believe Kawhi will be out for more than just Wednesday night's Game 5.
NHLThe Spread

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game 6, 6/24/21 NHL Playoffs Predictions

The Canadiens have an opportunity to eliminate the Golden Knights on Thursday night and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup. Do they have one more big upset in them or will Vegas force a Game 7?. Game Snapshot. 021 Vegas Golden Knights (-145) at 022 Montreal Canadiens (+125); o/u...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Vegas Golden Knights? After losing to the Montreal Canadiens, how much change should everyone expect the organization to make? Meanwhile, are the Buffalo Sabres any closer to naming their new head coach and what’s the latest on Jack Eichel? There is a push to bring in Bruce Boudreau as an assistant in Toronto, and could the San Jose Sharks be thinking about moving Evander Kane?
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Calgary's Logan Thompson soaking up experience as Golden Knights' third-string goalie

It’s fitting, when you think about it, that Logan Thompson landed in Las Vegas. It was just two-plus years ago that the Calgary-raised backstop bet on himself, deciding that he’d skip out of school after only one season with the Brock University Badgers and try instead to prove his puck-stopping prowess in the minor-pro ranks.