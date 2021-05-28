Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Paul Dacre and Ofcom: What's going on?

BBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to bring useful allies into the tent does not always work out as planned, as Boris Johnson has discovered with the spectacular unravelling of his political friendship with Dominic Cummings. And while all eyes at Westminster were on Mr Cummings' evidence to MPs this week, another plan thought to...

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Dacre
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofcom#Uk#Daily Mail#Digital#Dmg Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
CoronavirusPosted by
The Independent

‘I don’t think I’m hopeless’, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has insisted that he does not believe he is “hopeless” despite Boris Johnson apparently twice using the description in text messages about the health secretary.Former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings today published screenshots of the WhatsApp messages on his blog, as he launched another broadside against Mr Hancock.In one message late at night in March 2020, Mr Johnson apparently branded his health secretary “totally f*****g hopeless” because of low levels of coronavirus testing.And in a second the following day, he responded to Mr Cummings’ worries about ventilator supplies by saying: “It’s Hancock. He has been hopeless.”Matt Hancock...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson has full confidence in Matt Hancock, but doesn’t deny calling him ‘totally hopeless’ – so that’s fine

Many years ago, I worked for a while with someone who, as a young man, had, as far as any of us could understand, found himself at one point or another, fighting on every single side of the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s. None of us knew why. None of us even knew how. Every so often he tried to explain, but it was just much too complicated. Too many causes, too many factions. Certainly none of us had a clue if he had won or lost, and neither did he. The only thing that was certain was that he...
PoliticsBBC

Hancock on Cummings' claims about PM 'hopeless' description

As the health secretary headed to Parliament he was asked about a phrase the PM is alleged to have used about him last year. In a blog from Dominic Cummings, the former adviser included screen shots which appear show a comment from Boris Johnson calling Matt Hancock "hopeless".
POTUSThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Go Big: Ed Miliband on transforming Britain

If any Labour leader can claim to have won the argument and lost the election, it is surely Ed Miliband. In 2015, the Conservatives mocked “Red Ed” for proposing crazy socialist policies, such as nationalising railways, and said he was living in a Marxist universe for suggesting energy prices should be capped. Both measures have been adopted by Boris Johnson, and no communist spectre haunts Britain. Mr Miliband’s signature policies – such as opening a national investment bank, targeting regional infrastructure and encouraging business investment with tax incentives – continue to be pinched by the current government. The country we are living in owes as much to Mr Miliband’s leftwing economics as it does to Mr Johnson’s social conservatism.
Politicslatestnewspost.com

Kevin McKenna: How Gordon Brown is deliberately defaming the Yes movement

WE saw the best and worst of Gordon Brown last week. As the world’s richest nations gathered for the G7 summit in Cornwall, the former UK prime minister urged them to use their wealth to vaccinate the world’s poorest. It’s a message he’s been consistently delivering for most of this year.
WorldPosted by
newschain

What the papers say – June 16

The Wednesday papers are led by vaccine developments, trade tensions and psychic support at the Euros. Metro says NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has vowed all adults in England will be able to book a first Covid-19 vaccination by the end of this week. However, experts will warn ministers...
Worldinews.co.uk

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make GB News debut for Andrew Neil interview

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to be interviewed by Andrew Neil for TV upstart GB News, in the latest sign of Cabinet figures embracing the new venture. Andrew Neil revealed: “I am delighted to be able to tell you that my first major political interview (on GB News) will be with Chancellor Rishi Sunak.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit: The Independent to host free virtual panel event on the EU referendum’s fifth anniversary

Five years on from the UK referendum that would see us leave the EU and what have we learned? The one thing both sides can probably agree on is that the way the UK left the EU was not handled as well as it could have been. To start with, that was the fault of the leavers, who appeared not to know what they meant by Brexit, and whose two leaders, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, fell out with each other in spectacular fashion. When Andrea Leadsom also fell by the wayside, that meant it was left to a remainer...
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

GB News’ Opening Night Sparks 373 Ofcom Complaints After Dan Wootton’s Anti-Lockdown Monologue

GB News is already on the radar of UK media regulator Ofcom after its opening night drew more than 350 complaints from unhappy viewers. The Discovery-backed news network launched on Sunday night and, after an introductory hour, it got down to business, as presenter Dan Wootton delivered a fiery monologue on the “madness” of lockdowns ahead of Boris Johnson delaying the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England.
Public Safetyhelloniceworld.com

Police charge man, 57, over harassment of BBC journalist Nicholas Watt

Police charged a self-proclaimed ‘freedom fighter’, with a public order offence today after senior BBC journalist Nicholas Watt was harassed by anti-lockdown protesters. A video showed the Newsnight political editor trying to evade demonstrators as they chased and hurled abuse at him near Downing Street in London on Monday. Scotland...
PoliticsThe Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs. It comes after former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings leaked a WhatsApp exchange suggesting Mr Johnson called Health Secretary Matt Hancock “totally f*****g hopeless” as the pandemic took hold in the UK last year. PMQs also comes...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces prospect of Tory rebellion as MPs prepare to vote on Covid restrictions extension

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of a backbench Conservative rebellion as MPs are asked to approve the extension of Covid restrictions in England for an additional four weeks.The vote comes just days after the prime minister announced a delay to the so-called “Freedom Day” — the lifting of all remaining coronavirus measures — that had been pencilled in for 21 June, amid concern over the spread of the Delta variant that was first detected in India.Instead, the government will ask MPs today to sign off an extension to the restrictions until 19 July, which Mr Johnson described as the...
U.K.gobnewsonline.com

PIERS MORGAN: Boris Johnson is right to delay Freedom Day

After 16 months of making endless terrible decisions during the coronavirus crisis, with the honourable exception of hiring Kate Bingham to run the UK’s brilliant vaccine programme, the desperate-to-be-popular Prime Minister has finally understood that Covid-19 doesn’t care about people’s feelings. It’s a merciless, cruel, vicious and sinisterly invisible enemy...
Public HealthThe Independent

Is Labour right to blame the delay in lifting lockdown on Boris Johnson?

Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is to blame for the delay to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, because he failed to put India on the red travel list until too late. Matt Hancock, the health secretary, told the House of Commons last night that the government could not have been expected to act on evidence that wasn’t available at the time. Who is right?