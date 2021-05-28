Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A new suggestion to ease the burden of high deductibles: Split them in two

By Scott Wooldridge
benefitspro.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study was conducted by Long Hong, a researcher at the UW Department of Economics, and Corina Mommaerts, PhD., also with the UW Department of Economics. It was released by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

www.benefitspro.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phd
Related
CancerPosted by
Axios

Study suggests high level of "subjectivity and noise" in financial advice

Do you trust your financial advisor to put you in suitable investments? That trust might be misplaced, according to a stunning study by Greg Davies of Oxford Risk. The state of play: Davies polled 200 financial advisers, presenting them with six hypothetical clients. The clients were a range of ages, wealth, self-reported risk tolerance, etc.
Businessjanney.com

Historically high business surveys suggest strong economic growth

Stocks had another positive week, with the S&P 500 Index advancing 0.6% and leadership remaining with cyclical sectors. The incoming economic readings remain historically strong, which supports an outlook for very strong profit growth, especially within sectors that are major beneficiaries of the reopening. Industrials (73%), Materials (60%), and Financials (48%) are all reopening beneficiaries that are expected to see profit growth better than the overall market’s 34% in 2021, according to the Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES). The Energy sector is another reopening beneficiary that continues to see its earnings estimates move higher.
Cook County, ILevanstonroundtable.com

New Online Tool Weighs Government Debt Burden on Individual Property Owners

Property owners for the first time can find out what portion of local government debt falls on them, thanks to a new online tool created by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. “Most reports identify government debt as an amount per person,” Treasurer Pappas said. “My latest study takes a more targeted approach by showing debt in relation to each property in Cook County.”
Healthiweller.com

No change in asthma medication use after transition to high-deductible health plan

Sumary of No change in asthma medication use after transition to high-deductible health plan:. Galbraith reports she received grants from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.. Transition to a high-deductible health plan that largely exempted medications from the deductible was...
Economyuci.edu

Comparing economic conditions across crises, time

How does the pandemic-era U.S. economy compare with similar crisis points in history, and what lessons learned might guide a more fruitful future? Vellore Arthi, UCI economics assistant professor, studies long-term and intergenerational consequences of crises. Her work – which has covered previous pandemics, recessions, natural disasters, and the like – relies on historical data to analyze issues including human capital formation and cohort welfare, economic growth and inequality, and policy effectiveness. While information on local economic activity is central to analyzing questions like these, she’s found that systematic and high-quality data on local conditions is limited for much of the country’s history, leaving researchers to rely on a patchwork of often incomplete or insufficiently detailed datasets.
AdvocacyWorld Bank Blogs

Senior Economist, Poverty Global Practice, The World Bank

Silvia is Senior Economist in the Poverty and Equity Global Practice, currently based in Islamabad. Silvia joined the Bank as a Young Professional and she has worked on poverty and labor market issues in the Philippines, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan. Silvia’s research interest are in topics of migration, inequality and political economy of reform.
Industrybls.gov

Labor productivity for manufacturing and mining industries

On April 29, 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) updated measures for 90 detailed industries in Productivity and Costs by Industry: Manufacturing and Mining Industries - 2020. Chart 1 from the news release reveals, at the extremes, that some of these industries had double-digit percentage increases, or decreases, in labor productivity.
Conway, ARuca.edu

UCA Economist, Dr. Jeremy Horpedahl, Receives Award for COVID-19 Work

(Conway, AR) – Dr. Jeremy Horpedahl, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) College of Business, has been recognized for his work to provide accurate coronavirus information and dispel misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award comes from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, which announced on Sunday its ten most recent winners across North America.
Labor Issuesdawsoncountyjournal.com

Is Guaranteed Basic Income the Solution to Robots Taking Our Jobs?

The idea of universal basic income (UBI) is near the peak of the hype cycle. Democrat Andrew Yang made it the flagship issue of his presidential campaign. A small industry of advocates tirelessly push arguments in its favor. I will address two in this piece. The first: the claim of permanent elimination of jobs. The second: the resulting need for income to compensate for the fall in purchasing power from the lack of work. Both rely on long-discarded economic fallacies.
Ayn Randbitchute.com

Murray Rothbard On The EU (1989)

Even though Prof.Rothbard is primarily talking about economics in this video, the same dynamics also apply to politics. As Ayn Rand correctly noted, politics an…
Relationshipsnjbia.org

COVID-19’s Impact on Teen Summer Employment

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic restrictions imposed to contain its spread, upended the teen job market too, as summer employment of teenagers in 2020 dropped to its lowest level since the Great Recession, according to the Pew Research Center. Fewer than one-third of U.S. teens (30.8%) had a paying...
Economyakipress.com

25 business associations firmly oppose bill suggesting to raise insurance deduction

AKIPRESS.COM - Representatives of 25 business associations appealed to the Parliament regarding the bill published on the website of the Parliament on May 27. MP Samatbek Ibraev is the sponsor of amendments that aim to enable setting the insurance deduction rate at 15.25% for employers and 13% for employees. Thus, the overall rate will be 28.25%, which is 1% higher than the current rate (27.25%).
Charleston, SCfff.org

The Labor Shortage Is a Government-Contrived Scarcity

Not long ago, my wife and I decided to go out to our favorite Thai restaurant not far from our home in the Charleston, South Carolina area, which we had not been to for well over a year. With so many retail businesses having returned to a no-mask, no-distancing “normality,” we were looking forward to a tasty inside, sit-down meal. But when we arrived we discovered they were still only doing takeout orders because the management had not been able to find enough willing waiters to rehire. America is suffering from an apparent “labor shortage,” in spite of unemployment levels being significantly above what they were before the government-imposed lockdowns and stay-at-home orders in early 2020.
EconomyJonesboro Sun

Labor shortages, wages, unemployment compensation

Recent reporting in the Washington Post, raises the question about whether Republican governors who are ending their involvement in the federal government’s expanded unemployment compensation are doing so for reasons related to their personal business interests. While the governors of Maryland and West Virginia have business interests that would benefit...
Economypiie.com

Katheryn (Kadee) Russ

Katheryn (Kadee) Russ, nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics since June 2021, specializes in open-economy macroeconomics and international trade policy. She is an associate professor of economics at the University of California, Davis and is affiliated with the National Bureau of Economic Research, serving as a faculty research associate for the NBER's International Trade and Investment program and as co-organizer of the International Trade and Macroeconomics workshops.