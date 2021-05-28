A new suggestion to ease the burden of high deductibles: Split them in two

How does the pandemic-era U.S. economy compare with similar crisis points in history, and what lessons learned might guide a more fruitful future? Vellore Arthi, UCI economics assistant professor, studies long-term and intergenerational consequences of crises. Her work – which has covered previous pandemics, recessions, natural disasters, and the like – relies on historical data to analyze issues including human capital formation and cohort welfare, economic growth and inequality, and policy effectiveness. While information on local economic activity is central to analyzing questions like these, she’s found that systematic and high-quality data on local conditions is limited for much of the country’s history, leaving researchers to rely on a patchwork of often incomplete or insufficiently detailed datasets.