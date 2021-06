The two most popular four-door sports cars from Audi and BMW face off in this drag race that shows that horses are as important as the ability to transmit them to the ground. The BMW M3 and its brother M4 have shown us that beyond their groundbreaking and for many controversial designs hides a fantastic sports car ideal for those who seek to enjoy driving and high performance. For this reason, it was time to face the last member of the M3 saga in a drag race, and the moment has also come with a direct rival like the Audi RS 5 Sportback.