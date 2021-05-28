Lance Winters, Nuclear Engineer-Turned-Distiller, Is Experimenting With American Agave

Americans are more likely to turn to food as a mood-booster than any other coping mechanism. A recent survey asked 2,000 people about the strategies they use when they’re in a bad mood, finding that 43% will “eat something” to feel better. For half of all respondents, it was “sweet treats,” with “salty snacks” trailing behind as a distant second (38%). Other commonly-recommended methods for lifting one’s spirits didn’t prove to be nearly as popular. For example, only 32% say they stretch or exercise, while even fewer (29%) will get some fresh air. But although eating turned out to be the most popular pick-me-up in the short term, only 25% of those polled believe that their diet has a major impact on their long-term mental health. Instead, they were more likely to blame a bad mental health day on stressful life events (43%), poor sleep (34%) and stress in general (34%) before citing the effects of a poor diet (25%).