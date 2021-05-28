‘The NeverEnding Story’: Author Michael Ende Hated the Film So Much He Wanted His Name Removed From the Credits

It almost feels as though this question would anger a lot of people that happened to have loved The Neverending Story and wouldn’t want to see it changed, but the sequels did that in a big way and people didn’t even bat an eyelash. It’s been decades now since the original movie came out, and it’s actually kind of stunning to realize that the author of the book that inspired the movie didn’t care for the way the movie turned out. There are a few moments that can be agreed upon in which the movie took a couple of liberties, such as the full-breasted sphinxes. The two golden sphinxes were the guardians to the path that would lead to the Southern Oracle, while the Southern Oracle sphinxes were identical but different in color. But oh yes, they were amply endowed, and it’s likely that a good number of parents were glad when this part of the story was over. But a lot of what the writer went on about were details that a lot of the fans might never have thought of unless they’d read the book. It’s interesting in light of this to wonder what might happen if the movie was given a remake at this point, and whether any of the original actors, those that are still around might be contacted to see if they’re interested in one role or another. It does feel as though the story would have to change in a number of ways, but there are constants that should be allowed to remain since as a lot of people might state, this was a part of a lot of kids’ childhoods back in the day and the wonder and imagination that were brought to life in this classic might be well-served in an era where the more fantastic elements of it could be upgraded and seen as they were meant to be. Anyone grumbling about CGI might have to be reminded that the practical effects used back in the day were a pretty heavy load on the crew since Falkor’s head weighed in excess of 200 lbs. apparently.