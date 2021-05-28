Cancel
‘The NeverEnding Story’: Author Michael Ende Hated the Film So Much He Wanted His Name Removed From the Credits

One of the childhood movies that people remember is The NeverEnding Story. The movie reeled young viewers into a fantasy world and engaged their imaginations. Last year, fans got to relive their childhood experience when the movie became available to stream online. The source material was a novel written by...

It almost feels as though this question would anger a lot of people that happened to have loved The Neverending Story and wouldn’t want to see it changed, but the sequels did that in a big way and people didn’t even bat an eyelash. It’s been decades now since the original movie came out, and it’s actually kind of stunning to realize that the author of the book that inspired the movie didn’t care for the way the movie turned out. There are a few moments that can be agreed upon in which the movie took a couple of liberties, such as the full-breasted sphinxes. The two golden sphinxes were the guardians to the path that would lead to the Southern Oracle, while the Southern Oracle sphinxes were identical but different in color. But oh yes, they were amply endowed, and it’s likely that a good number of parents were glad when this part of the story was over. But a lot of what the writer went on about were details that a lot of the fans might never have thought of unless they’d read the book. It’s interesting in light of this to wonder what might happen if the movie was given a remake at this point, and whether any of the original actors, those that are still around might be contacted to see if they’re interested in one role or another. It does feel as though the story would have to change in a number of ways, but there are constants that should be allowed to remain since as a lot of people might state, this was a part of a lot of kids’ childhoods back in the day and the wonder and imagination that were brought to life in this classic might be well-served in an era where the more fantastic elements of it could be upgraded and seen as they were meant to be. Anyone grumbling about CGI might have to be reminded that the practical effects used back in the day were a pretty heavy load on the crew since Falkor’s head weighed in excess of 200 lbs. apparently.
Musical haters just keep losing this year, and musical lovers have another film to get excited about. The next Lin-Manuel Miranda project has been revealed, on the day of the release of the long-awaited and celebrated musical film In The Heights. Adapted from the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent, comes tick, tick...BOOM!, starring Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield. Miranda, a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner, known for composing the soundtracks for musicals such as Hamilton and Moana, will makes his feature directorial debut in the upcoming film.
Invariably, I have been asked at least several times a week over the last fifteen years the steps to becoming an author. Fact is over 40 million people have at one time or another started writing a book. Of those, only 3 million have ever published their book. The hardest...
Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) Diddy Reminds His Mom Just How Much He Loves Her Diddy hopped on Instagram to show his mom love....
‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma & Louise’: ‘He’s not just a really gorgeous face’

Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, a trailblazing classic about two women who embark on a road trip that soon devolves into a crime spree. The movie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who starred as a cowboy drifter.