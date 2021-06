UNDATED (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon but compete at the Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old, who was born in Japan, withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break. Word of Osaka’s plans follows Rafael Nadal’s announcement earlier today that he will be skipping both Wimbledon and the Olympics. The 35-year-old Spaniard said on social media that his body told him he needed to rest and recover, with a goal of prolonging his career.