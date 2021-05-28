200-Year-Old Bottle Of Wine Meant For Napoleon Sold At Auction

Although the list of small distillers that have produced bonded and fully mature whiskeys is now a long one and keeps growing, not all of them lean heavily or have moved entirely into that category. Whenever I am asked for a short list of small producers who have gone in that direction, Colorado’s Laws Whiskey House is always on it. The distillery had bonded whiskeys in mind from the start, some of their expressions are available only as bondeds, and the age of those bonded expressions keeps inching upwards.