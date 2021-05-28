O2 speeds ahead on 4G but EE is in the driving seat for 5G

EE is to start charging new and upgrading customers a flat £2/day roaming fee to use their monthly allowance in Europe from January 2022. The move makes it the first mobile firm to scrap free roaming in the EU following Brexit, while O2 and Three have separately announced plans to cut their 'fair use' limits for data roaming. — Mobile firms were banned from charging extra fees to use your UK allowance of minutes, texts and data (subject to a fair use cap) in Europe while the UK was still part of the EU. But now the post-Brexit transition is over, these rules now no longer apply. When we spoke to 10 of the biggest providers in May, all told us they had no plans to reintroduce charges, but EE has now broken ranks and become the first to reveal it will charge.