Art Installation on Lighthouse Tender LILAC Celebrates 88 Years

On Wednesday, May 26, the Lighthouse Tender LILAC turned 88 years old. The LILAC, moored at Pier 25 at Hudson River Park, is a little gem with unique programming right in the heart of Manhattan’s waterfront. The latest activation, an art installation that melds historic photography and audio, is no exception. You can see the work, entitled 88 LILAC, from afar, as the historic stack of the ship has been wheat pasted with black and white photos culled from the boat’s illustrious past.