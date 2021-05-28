Cancel
Surprise winner tops Torch Lake for Michigan’s Best Inland Lake in Northern Michigan.

By Amy Sherman
The Ann Arbor News
The Northern Lower Peninsula, or Up North for many of us, hosts a true plethora of gorgeous inland lakes. It was by far the most popular poll in our search for Michigan’s Best Inland Lake, with dozens and dozens of nominations and thousands of votes for places both big and small. A surprise winner emerged from our search, and it wasn’t a popular spot like Torch, Higgins or Burt lakes. Instead, the top pick for Michigan’s Best Inland Lake in the Northern Lower Peninsula was Sage Lake, which is located just about halfway between West Branch and East Tawas.

