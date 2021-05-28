‘WandaVision’ Star, Teyonah Parris, Reacts to Backlash From Marvel Fans

The breakout star speaks about her role as the mysterious Monica Rambeau and her time on 'Mad Men.'. Teyonah Parris says she really didn’t know what she was getting into when she auditioned for WandaVision. But the Marvel drama, part spoof of classic sitcom formulas and part heart-wrenching coda to the Avengers movies, may be an auspicious beginning to something much greater for the 33-year-old actress, who broke out with a recurring role on Mad Men and a starring role in the feature Dear White People. She’s taking the WandaVision part of Monica Rambeau, an agent who acquires mysterious powers during the course of the show, to the big screen in The Marvels — the sequel to the $1.1 billion-grossing Captain Marvel being directed by Nia DaCosta. But first, she’ll star for DaCosta in the spiritual sequel to the 1990s horror classic Candyman. She spoke with THR about her awkward introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what DaCosta will contribute to the franchise.