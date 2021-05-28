Cancel
‘WandaVision’ Star, Teyonah Parris, Reacts to Backlash From Marvel Fans

Cover picture for the articleWhile WandaVision was a success, it didn’t come without its conflicts from fans who were clamoring for a blockbuster-worthy style cameo. First, there was that “Aerospace Engineer” comment and then Vision actor, Paul Bettany, added fuel to the fire when he hinted someone new would be starring in the finale. It would be the former, though, that Monica Rambeau actress, Teyonah Parris, said she faced the biggest backlash from fans.

