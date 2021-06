FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Blue Chip Partners is excited to announce that Daniel Dusina, CFA, has joined the company as Director of Investments. Dusina comes to Blue Chip Partners from BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager where he spent six years in various investment roles supporting the U.S. Income & Value team. Dusina will chair Blue Chip's Investment Committee and play a lead role in the expansion of the firm's investment offerings.