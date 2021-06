Even though retiring is the furthest thing from the minds of most twenty-somethings, you need to invest sooner, rather than later for one reason – you have an advantage over everyone else: time. Time to let your money grow exponentially. There is a reason Albert Einstein is credited with calling compound interest “the 8th wonder of the world.” It can work either for you or against you. Those who understand it, earn it. Those who don’t, pay it. Let me elaborate.