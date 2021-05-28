Rivian Will Start Deliveries Of The R1T Electric Pickup In July
Rivian has briefly delayed customer deliveries of the all-electric R1T pickup truck but has confirmed that it will reach the hands of buyers in July. The EV startup had originally planned to commence deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition in June but due to delays on shipping containers, the global chip shortage, and final tweaks being made prompted it to delay deliveries until July. Nevertheless, the R1T will still be the first electric pickup truck to hit the streets.www.carscoops.com