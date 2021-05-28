Rivian Will Start Deliveries Of The R1T Electric Pickup In July

Rivian has been the talk of the town for a couple of years now. Although Tesla is the poster child for the EV movement, Rivian is the company that is putting a fine polish on the segment. Every step of the way, Rivian has proven that its number one concern is building the coolest electric pickup truck that people actually want. From EV chargers in the woods to the most recent addition, camper features built into the Rivian R1T.