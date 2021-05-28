Funkoween 2021 Day 5: Here's Where to Get All of the Spooky New Funko Pops

Star Wars is as popular as ever with its new assortment of comics, games, movies, and television series. After the fall of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans almost seem burnt after the controversial sequel trilogy. It was not until The Mandalorian and the final season of The Clone Wars that the love for Star Wars seemed to return, if not even bigger than before. Since then, we have received so many new collectibles that it is hard to keep up, especially if you're a Funko fan. Funko is constantly giving fans some amazing Pop creations that are perfect for any fan or collector out there, and we have to seen quite a bit of Star Wars Pops lately. Funko has been diving into the bigger world of the franchise lately, giving collectors new Pops other projects like Jedi: Fallen Order, Knights of the Old Republic, and even Republic Commando. Now it looks like we are getting a blast from the past as they unveil the new Star Wars Retro Series Pop wave.