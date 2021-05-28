Funkoween 2021 Day 5: Here's Where to Get All of the Spooky New Funko Pops
Funko got into the halfway to Halloween game last year with their first ever Funkoween event. It was a big success thanks to wave after wave of Pop figures based on horror classics. The Tim Burton waves from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, and Edward Scissorhands were especially popular as were Disney waves for The Haunted Mansion, Halloween Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Hocus Pocus. Funko's Funkoween 2021 event has been even bigger with dozens and dozens of new releases - and there's still one more day to go. The event began on May 24th and concludes today May 28th.comicbook.com