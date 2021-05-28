Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Funkoween 2021 Day 5: Here's Where to Get All of the Spooky New Funko Pops

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko got into the halfway to Halloween game last year with their first ever Funkoween event. It was a big success thanks to wave after wave of Pop figures based on horror classics. The Tim Burton waves from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, and Edward Scissorhands were especially popular as were Disney waves for The Haunted Mansion, Halloween Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Hocus Pocus. Funko's Funkoween 2021 event has been even bigger with dozens and dozens of new releases - and there's still one more day to go. The event began on May 24th and concludes today May 28th.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Pop#Hocus Pocus#Pt 12pm Et#Soda#Ebay#Chase#Walmart Entertainment#Amazon Game Cover Pop#Dungeons Dragons#Scooby Doo Space Ghost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Target Exclusive Star Wars Retro Series Pops

Star Wars is as popular as ever with its new assortment of comics, games, movies, and television series. After the fall of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans almost seem burnt after the controversial sequel trilogy. It was not until The Mandalorian and the final season of The Clone Wars that the love for Star Wars seemed to return, if not even bigger than before. Since then, we have received so many new collectibles that it is hard to keep up, especially if you're a Funko fan. Funko is constantly giving fans some amazing Pop creations that are perfect for any fan or collector out there, and we have to seen quite a bit of Star Wars Pops lately. Funko has been diving into the bigger world of the franchise lately, giving collectors new Pops other projects like Jedi: Fallen Order, Knights of the Old Republic, and even Republic Commando. Now it looks like we are getting a blast from the past as they unveil the new Star Wars Retro Series Pop wave.
Lifestylebelloflostsouls.net

D&D: There’s Something Suspicious About This New Funko Pop

Funko’s Funkoween showcase has revealed two new D&D Funko Pops, Strahd and a “Minsc and Boo” that doesn’t seem quite right…. It’s a frightfully festive Funkoween with the reveal of two new D&D themed Funko Pop miniatures. None other than the illustrious Count Strahd von Zarovich and a masquerading Mimic, masked as Minsc and Boo. Both of these new Funkos come with a collectible d20, as well as their own unique look–check ’em out for yourself.
Knoxville, TNComicBook

New Guinness World Record Set For Largest Funko Pop! Collection

We've seen some impressive Pop collections over the years, but there is one that previously held the Guinness World Record for biggest collection of Funko Pops. That would be Paul Scardino's collection of over 5000 Pop figures, but that has now been surpassed by David Mebane from Knoxville, Tennessee, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process. Mebane set the record with a collection of Funko figures coming in at 7,095 figures total, and now that the collection has been verified, a new record holder has been added to the books, topping the previous record by over 2000 figures (via Nerdist).
Minoritiesgopride.com

Funko teams with It Gets Better Project for Pride Pop! collectibles

Funko and Disney are teaming up as a benefit for an LGBT youth organization, It Gets Better Project. Officially licensed Disney characters—classics like Mickey and Minnie, Pixar faves Stitch and Wall-E, Marvel's Deadpool, Star Wars' BB-8 and Stormtrooper, and Bob's Burgers' Tina Belcher—will get the Pop! treatment. Funko Pop! merchandise...
Shoppingallears.net

You Need These New Avengers Shawarma Funko Pops in Your Life!

All of the excitement around the new Avengers campus in Disneyland has all of us hungry for new Avengers merchandise. Well, Funko and Disney have come together to give us something truly special. It is a collection to rival the Avengers Assemble set that was released last year!. While that...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Celebrate Sonic's 30th With This Classic Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Funko Pop

It's the blue blur's 30th anniversary this year and Sega has a stack of games and merchandise lined up for release. In addition to all of these products, a Funko Pop version of classic Sonic from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed. It's a GameStop and EB Games exclusive, and pre-orders are now live for $14.99 USD.
Shoppinggoodmenproject.com

Look at These Nightmare Before Xmas Funkoween Funko Pops

Nightmare Before Christmas is a well done film. Over the years fans of all ages have enjoyed watching it. Funko has made many Funko Pops of characters from this film and fans are always eager to add them to their collection. At Funkoween more Nightmare Before Xmas items got announced and here is what I thought of them.
ShoppingComicBook

Funko Pops Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon

Funko has launched another big buy 2, get 1 free sale that includes a wide range of products. Some of those products are Funko Pops, and the selection is pretty solid. In fact, the lineup includes a lot of new figures like the Dia de los DC collection, Vincent Price, The Mandalorian Pops, and Disney Pride Pops.
Shoppingthemainstreetmouse.com

Nightmare Before Christmas Picnic Merch & More Now on shopDisney

Halloween is just around the corner, but if you’re a fan of the Nightmare Before Christmas, you look for NBC merch all year long! I know I do! Take shopDisney for example. They now have Nightmare Before Christmas summer merchandise and it’s absolutely spooktacular! Here’s a peek!. Jack Skellington ”Beware”...
ComicsComicBook

Gatchaman Battle of the Planets Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Tatsunoko's Science Ninja Team Gatchaman (known as Battle of the Planets in the West) is an iconic anime series that debuted in the '70s and has been highly influential in the years since. That's why fans have been asking Funko to deliver Pop figures based on the franchise for years, and today they finally delivered.
Lifestylecardboardconnection.com

Funko Pop Comic Covers Figures

Funko Pop Comic Covers memorializes some of the greatest names in comic book history. The standalone vinyl series spotlights superheroes with a backdrop that showcases their greatest comic book covers. A fitting start to the Funko Pop Comic Covers set, Superman anchors the lineup as the #01 figure. The "Man...
ComicsEW.com

Hop on the Mugen Train and pre-order these Demon Slayer Funko Pops from Walmart

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Back in April, Japan's record-breaking movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, made its way to U.S. theaters, where it continued to gain popularity. It was bolstered by the success of its predecessors: The anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and the Demon Slayer manga by Koyoharu Gotouge.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Funko Reveals New GameStop Exclusive Video Game Pop Vinyls

It is time to press continue as Funko has revealed some brand new exclusive video game Pop vinyl figures. Five Pops have been announced, with all of them heading exclusively to GameStop. Legendary heroes and gems come to life with these amazing Pops, with Pokémon kicking things off first, the exclusive waving Diamond Collection Pikachu. The Pokémon Pops have been getting all the trendy treatment with glitter, flocked, and 10" variants going to most of the already released Pokémon Pops. We then dive into the incredible world of PlayStation as two new Sony exclusive characters are back for more adventures. Sir Daniel Fortesque from the beloved franchise MediEvil has arrived and is ready to save the day from the forces of darkness. We then get the word greatest thief as Sly Cooper is back with this highly detailed Pop that will be must-have figures for any fan.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Sly Cooper, MediEvil Getting the Funko Pops Treatment

Shaped plastic waste brand Funko Pops are adding two new iconic PlayStation characters to their line: Sir Daniel Fortesque from MediEvil and Sly Cooper from, well, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus. It’s not been all that long since we last got to take control of Sir Dan in the PlayStation 4’s MediEvil remake, but fans would have to go back almost a decade for Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time.
Food & Drinksfoxync.com

Here’s Where You Can Get Deals On National Doughnut Day

Get your sweet tooth ready! It’s National Doughnut Day!!. This Friday, June 4th, 2021 celebrate National Doughnut Day with us! Krispy Kreme will be making this day a fun celebration of doughnuts sprinkled with joy. Celebrate with us and enjoy TWO offers on National Doughnut Day. In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed® doughnut. That means when you celebrate with us you can enjoy – one free doughnut of choice, one free Original Glazed® doughnut and a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase! Details Here.