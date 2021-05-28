Firework shortages expected this summer

It could be a much quieter summer this year.

Firework vendors say delays in shipping and production are causing shortages all across the country, including here in Nebraska.

With most major displays being canceled last year because of COVID-19, many fireworks vendors actually saw an uptick in sales to individuals and families still looking to take place in the pyrotechnic past time.

This year, that boom in business could make it harder to find some products.

Vince Bellino, manager of Bellino Fireworks , says inventory is low right now and shipping delays are causing some concern as we near July 4.

“To deliver to us, it used to take maybe 30 days by the time it left to get to our door," Bellino said. "Now its taking around 65 to 80 days to get here.”

Bellino said there will be fireworks to buy, but finding your favorite item may be a bit more difficult this year.

“We’ll probably have less skews, inventory items than we had before, just based on production," Bellino said. "And they do production runs where they do one item then move to the next then the next.”

Firework vendors can legally begin selling their stock starting on June 24, and this year, you will probably want to visit your favorite stand sooner rather than later.

