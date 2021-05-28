Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Firework shortages expected this summer

By Jessika Eidson
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423pFc_0aEVLwHH00

It could be a much quieter summer this year.

Firework vendors say delays in shipping and production are causing shortages all across the country, including here in Nebraska.

With most major displays being canceled last year because of COVID-19, many fireworks vendors actually saw an uptick in sales to individuals and families still looking to take place in the pyrotechnic past time.

This year, that boom in business could make it harder to find some products.

Vince Bellino, manager of Bellino Fireworks , says inventory is low right now and shipping delays are causing some concern as we near July 4.

“To deliver to us, it used to take maybe 30 days by the time it left to get to our door," Bellino said. "Now its taking around 65 to 80 days to get here.”

Bellino said there will be fireworks to buy, but finding your favorite item may be a bit more difficult this year.

“We’ll probably have less skews, inventory items than we had before, just based on production," Bellino said. "And they do production runs where they do one item then move to the next then the next.”

Firework vendors can legally begin selling their stock starting on June 24, and this year, you will probably want to visit your favorite stand sooner rather than later.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Firework#Bellino Fireworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

What you can expect when buying, lighting off fireworks this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you were hoping for a bigger bang this 4th of July, a new bill allows you to buy those and shoot them off, just not in Lincoln. For the first time in almost 50 years, Kirk Myers, the owner of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks in Crete can officially sell bottle rockets next week for the holiday weekend. A new law legalized more fireworks in Nebraska, any firework that is approved by the Consumer Product Safety Council can now be sold, but that doesn’t include Lincoln.
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Lifeguard Shortage Delays Summer Plans For Oklahoma City

There's a lifeguard shortage in Oklahoma City. The city said the need extends beyond the metro. Oklahoma City officials told News 9 they only have 28 certified lifeguards, usually they start the season with around 60. “People are wanting to get out and about, they want to get back to...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Fireworks shortage presents the perfect opportunity for change

In the era of COVID-19, “shortage” is becoming a familiar word. But unlike the absence of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and flour, the fireworks shortage could prove beneficial. In its most recent Fireworks Annual Report, the Consumer Products Safety Commission estimated that in 2019, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated 10,000...
Youngstown, OHBeaver County Times

Possible fireworks shortage has company urging people buy now

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO — The nation's largest consumer-based retail fireworks company is urging customers to shop early as the industry, like many others, faces a potential shortage. Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks says it has extended store hours and brought in additional staff for people to buy their backyard firecrackers now, as the...
Travelsuperhits1027.com

TSA expects ‘Staffing Shortages’, offers $1K Bonuses

Due to the increase in travel, TSA is expected to have staffing shortages across 131 airports in the US. A spokesperson for TSA states that the agency is looking to hire 6,000 new officers, but they have only added about half that so far. As a result, TSA is offering $1,000 bonuses for new officers that accept employment.
Idaho StatePosted by
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Firework Shortage Could Extinguish 4th of July This Year

Say it isn't so Idaho. The 4th of July last Summer was one of the largest firework businesses have ever seen. The holiday fell on a Saturday last year and the country was on lockdown. The best we could do was ignite from our driveways for massive turnouts in our neighborhoods. This year could be quite different thanks to post-pandemic backlash.
Mandan, NDKFYR-TV

Mandan Rodeo Days fireworks still on despite nationwide shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fourth of July is less than a month away, and local event planners have been coping with the latest supply chain issue: fireworks. However, the Mandan Rodeo Days organizer says “the show must go on.”. The national fireworks shortage has impacted more than your ability...
RetailBBC

Stay-at-home holidaymakers warned of summer products shortage

Some firms are struggling to secure summer items like garden furniture, picnic baskets and outdoor toys, as consumers prepare to holiday in the UK. About 60% of British suppliers have experienced import delays in the past month, according to customs clearance platform KlearNow. The six-day-long Suez Canal blockage in March...
Food & Drinkshealthnewshub.org

Summer Safety Checklist: The Cookout, Fireworks and Sun

If you’re not quite ready for summer, the Fourth of July will hit you on your head with it. Of course, we always think safety first, so here are some tips that should last the season. And if you do get a bump on the your head, a minor cut or burn, we’ll tell you where to go.
Sports13abc.com

Summer safety series: water safety & learning how to swim

Indicted Rep. Householder defends himself against resolution to oust him from House. Prices for a lot of products affected by supply chain shortages. One of the places people are noticing the price hikes is in food prices. Fewer Employees Who Work Remotely Take Sick Or PTO Time - clipped version.
Businessinvesting.com

Volkswagen expects chips shortage to ease in Q3

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) expects a shortage in semiconductor supply to ease in the third quarter but sees the bottlenecks continuing in the long-term, a board member told Handelsblatt newspaper. "At the moment we have reached the lowest point. We are facing the toughest six weeks," Murat Aksel, the...