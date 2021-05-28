Cancel
Video Games

Gruesome violence is essential to Resident Evil Village

By Andy Astruc
PC Gamer
19 days ago
 19 days ago
Resident Evil games are violent. Folks get their parts ripped off, limbs get eaten, entrails spill across the floor on a regular basis. The gore and violence on display is deliberately intense, designed to make you feel upset, and has been increasing exponentially since the series began. In the original you had zombies playfully biting your neck, but by the seventh instalment your hand was getting severed by a rusty chainsaw—one of several atrocities committed against your unfortunate appendage. With Resident Evil Village now upping every ante when it comes to horrific depictions of brutality, you might wonder what point there is to any of it. Does the violence in the Resident Evil series serve any purpose at all, beyond shock value?

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

