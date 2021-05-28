Sunday calendar: Community and entertainment events starting May 30

This is a list of reader-submitted events, virtual and in-person. CDC social distancing and other guidelines apply. Please use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change.

Yellow Green Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., open weekends. Features fresh fruits, vegetables, eat-in stations and take-home delicacies, plus artisans, vendors, plants and unique items. YG Market, 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood . 954-513-3990. Paid parking, three lots. ygfarmersmarket.com .

Lasting Impressions: The 3D LED Experience, hourly, 10 am.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through June 16. Lynn Wolfson Stage inside the Ziff Ballet Opera House, Arsht Center , 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. $42-up. lastingimpressionsin3d.com .

Interfaith Memorial Concert of Hope, 4:30-6 p.m. May 30. Features Mozart’s Requiem and Achron’s Hebrew Melody performed by Sinfonietta Society Orchestra and Chorus. Corpus Christi Catholic Church , 3220 NW 7th Ave., Miami. 305-458-0111. bit.ly/3hx9KkU . Free.

Drive-in Laser Light Show, 8:30 p.m. May 30. Two-hour laser light show on 40-foot screens; family friendly. Bring your own picnic or refreshments available. Calder Casino parking lot, 21001 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens.$29.95 per car. freshtix.com/events/laser-show-miami .

Memorial Day Ceremony, 9 -10:30 a.m. May 31. A ceremony to honor the men and women who died serving in the U.S. military. Veterans Memorial Park , 7044 NW First St., Margate. 954-972-6458. margatefl.com . Free.

Memorial Day parade & ceremony, 10 a.m.-noon. May 31. Town of Davie presents the annual parade that begins at 10:15 a.m. Bergeron Rodeo Arena , 4271 Davie Road, Davie. 305-318-2272. smcc.us . Free.

Tiago Magro: Inevitable Unknown , exhibit runs through May. End To End Gallery , 2000 Harrison St., Bay 3, Hollywood. See bit.ly/31d3ntz .

Consulate-General of Japan, Miami, shares on-demand documentaries. Watch “SAKE R-Evolution” online through May 31. Videos provide insights into the history of and tips for brewing sake at bit.ly/3tgNluO . Also hosted are videos on many subjects, including food, bonsai, painting and Japanese lifestyle at bit.ly/3tcX6dh .

Urgent call for nonperishable food donations. The Salvation Army of Broward is in dire need of food items to help replenish its Food Pantry for upcoming community distributions. Drop off weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-712-2431. salvationarmyflorida.org/fortlauderdale .

Bonnet House, open daily starting June 1. Offers self-guided tours Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, plus hosts special events. See website for family summer specials with times and dates. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Adult tickets $20. bonnethouse.org .

Art In Sight exhibit, noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, through June 26. Artist’s Eye Gallery , 604 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth Beach. 561-586-8666. See website for classes and workshops. lwartleague.org .

‘Dine & Give’ night, 5-10 p.m. June 1. Thirty percent of proceeds to benefit Slow Burn Theatre Co. MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, 2823 Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-314-7349. mokshaftl.com . See bit.ly/2QCdzdt .

Save Our Seas distinguished speaker series, 6 p.m. June 3 and the first Thursday of each month through Nov. 7. Presented by the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). Virtual, on Zoom from Fort Lauderdale. Register for link at mods.org/saveourseas . Free.

Voices of Hispaniola, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 4. Exhibition curated by Jean-Jacques Stephen. Island SPACE Caribbean Museum at Westfield Broward , 8000 W. Broward Blvd., #1422, Plantation. 954-999-0989. islandspacefl.org . $5-$10.

Clematis by Night, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays on the Great Lawn , 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515 wpb.org/events . Free general seating.

Screen on The Green, 7-10 p.m. June 4 and on the second Friday of the month. Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515. For titles, see wpb.org/events . Free.

WMODA Treasure Hunt , 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts, 481 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach. 954-376-6690. $5-$12. wmoda.com or bit.ly/33GAKpT .

Milagro Center Fundraisier, 8-10 p.m. June 5. Community Art Garden, 346 SW. Sixth Ave., Delray Beach. Visit MilagroCenter.org or call 561-279-2970. $75.

Old School Latin Block Party, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. June 5 and July 3. The best Latin dance street party in the Pines. Shops at Pembroke Gardens , 527 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines. 954-589-2362. bit.ly/3vaaosy . Free.

South City Brothers, 8-10 p.m. June 5. Catch an electrifying performance by this classic rock band. The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach. 954-920-1511. bit.ly/2RCA02t . $20-$50.

Dance Dimensions: Let’s Go Celebrate, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 6. Annual spring performance by students. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events . $15.

Magic at the Museum fundraising event, 6-8 p.m. June 6. This digital showcase illustrates the rich history of the Caribbean region and celebrates the influence of its colorful culture. Island SPACE Caribbean Museum , 8000 W. Broward Blvd., #1422, Plantation. 954-999-0989. See bit.ly/3wnfAcM and islandspacefl.org . Free.

Hot Tuna (Acoustic), 7-9 p.m. June 6. An outdoor, socially distanced concert with rock legends Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady. Old School Square , 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. 561-243-7922. bit.ly/2Qz7Ip6 . $160-$300 a pod with up to 4 seats.

Conversation with educator and author Jeannie Gainsburg, 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 8. Gainsburg will share selections from her book, The Savvy Ally. Presented by Stonewall National Museum and Archives, Fort Lauderdale. 954-763-8565. bit.ly/340DtdN. Free with Zoom registration.

Meet the Author, Broward novelist Y.M. (Yves) Masson, noon June 10. Presented by History Fort Lauderdale on Zoom. 954-463-4431. Visit historyfortlauderdale.org or see bit.ly/3hIAjUa to register for link. Free.

Clematis by Light, 8-10 p.m. through June 13. See this supersized fountain show synchronized with music and lights at the newly renovated Centennial Fountain in downtown West Palm Beach at 150 N. Clematis St. 850-224-0174. wpb.org/events . Free.

Lasting Impressions: The 3D LED Experience, through June 16. Lynn Wolfson Stage inside the Ziff Ballet Opera House. $42-up. lastingimpressionsin3d.com .

Sunday on The Waterfront, 4-7 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month. Meyer Amphitheatre , 104 Datura St., West Palm Beach at the waterfront. 561-822-1515 wpb.org/events . Free general seating.

LGBTQ+ Separate Support Groups for teens and adults, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, through June 22. A group for LGBTQ+ adults to connect and share their challenges, feelings, relationships, explore their sexual orientation and gender identity, and Faulk Center for Counseling, 22455 Boca Rio Road, Boca Raton. 561-483-5300. faulkcenterforcounseling.org . Monthly donation $10.

Night Market at Dania Pointe, 5-9 p.m. biweekly through June 25 on the 2nd and 4th Friday of the month. A street bazaar, fashioned after the famous Temple Street in Hong Kong (except a lot more socially-distanced). Dania Pointe , 150 N. Pointe Drive, Dania Beach. 407-967-5183. nightmarketatdaniapointe.com . Free.

Outdoor Farmers Market , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays through June. Features home decor, clothing, jewelry, handmade baked goods, etc. Just south of Aventura, on A1A, 9500 Collins Ave., Surfside . 305-923-2518. Free admission.

Threaded: El Hilo Conductor, 7-9 p.m. through June 29. This show features works by Latin American textile artists living in Miami. The Box Gallery , 811 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach. 786-521-1199. theboxgallery.info . $10 donation.

CATCH Kids Club, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays through July 2. Fun, safe, inclusive and engaging activities, powered by FLIPANY . Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-828-2690. bit.ly/3fc2Vnw . Free.

Friday Night Sound Waves, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays through July 2. Bring a beach chair and bring a friend for a family-friendly concert series, presented by the businesses on the beach. Las Olas Oceanside Park , 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-828-2690. theloopflb.com/events/fnsw . Free.

Breathe: A New Musical, through July 2. Written as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Breathe follows five couples grappling with the virus’s impact on their lives. Virtual presentation by Actors’ Playhouse from the Miracle Theatre, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293. bit.ly/APBreathe . $25. Each ticket allows on-demand viewing up to three times in 48 hours.

From Grief to Wholeness: Community grief group, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 8. Supports those grieving the loss of a loved one, a job, circumstances, the world. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church , 959 SE Sixth Ave., Deerfield Beach. 954-421-3146. zion-lutheran.org/care-ministries . Free.

Tastiest Appetizer Competition, noon-9 p.m. through July 15. Who has the tastiest appetizer in Tamarac? Vote by purchasing appetizers from participating restaurants. Event proceeds help support local eateries. 954-410-3177. FlavorsOfTamarac.com . Prices vary. Also see bit.ly/3gDcYmv for more details.

A Matter of Time exhibition, noon-5 p.m. through July 18. Exhibit examines 40 years of AIDS while living through a pandemic. Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. 305-613-5814. Visit bit.ly/2QkDYMF for tickets. $5-$10. coralgablesmuseum.org .

Here Be Dragons traveling exhibit, noon-5 p.m. through Sept. 6. The Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6637. mods.org . $24.

Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom & Compassion through Art & Science, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 19. Enjoy the masterful works of famed Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo in this new exhibit. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233. morikami.org/current-exhibitions . Free.

‘The Signing,’ represents the Founding Fathers re-imagined, on view through September, at Boca Raton Museum of Art. Artist Renee Cox dramatically recreates signers of the Constitution with modern-day women and men of color in a 12- by 15-foot photograph intended to deconstruct stereotypes. 561-392-2500. See preview at bocamuseum.org .

211 Broward’s 25th Silver Anniversary Celebration , 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 9. Celebrate “Helpline Heroes” and enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and entertainment. Westin Resort , 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. $150. 211-broward.org .

First Street Cars & Coffee, 9 a.m.-noon, on the third Saturday through Oct. 16. Showcasing luxury and exotic cars. First Baptist Fort Lauderdale, 301 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-527-6800. firststreetcarsandcoffee.com . Free.

Visit Mounts Botanical Garden , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features 25 unique garden areas containing more than 2,000 species of tropical and other plants. Offers nature walks, guided tours, family activities, classes and more. Mounts Botanical Garden , 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. 561-233-1757. See mounts.org for event times, dates and prices.

ONGOING EVENTS

Lion Country Safari, open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drive-through the wild animal amusement park and take photos of lions, giraffe, elephants, rhinos and more. Lion Country Safari is 15.5 miles west of I-95 off Southern Boulevard. Open daily. 561-793-1084. lioncountrysafari.com . $28-up.

Sandoway Discovery Series, 9:30-10 a.m. Ongoing weekly series of discovery, geared for families with children ages 3-5. Each 30-minute program will explore a different topic, from bugs to pythons, plants to butterflies. Sandoway Discovery Center , 142 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach. 561-274-7263. See other activities at sandoway.org . $8.

Dancing with Ira Weisburd, 7-9 p.m. Mondays learn Israeli dancing; or practice line dancing 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balkin and international dancing, 1-3 p.m., Saturdays. Dance workshops online through 2021. Join at youtube.com/user/iraweisburd , from Kings Point in Delray Beach. 561-901-1200. Free for everyone over 18.

Enriched Life peer support group, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays through December. Weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. Virtual, from Miami. 305-968-1257. myenrichedlife.com/workshops . Free.

Iké Udé: Select Portraits, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; exhibition runs now through January. Color-saturated conceptual photography by Nigerian-born artist brings a new vitality to contemporary portraiture as it addresses notions of identity. NSU Art Museum , One E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org . $5-$12.

Young At Art has relocated and is open mall hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Features one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits and programming by South Florida based artists. $8. See youngatartmuseum.org for online activities.

Bring Butterflies Back, daily, weather permitting. Butterfly World features self-guided tours, gift shop, workshops and lectures with tips on gardening and planting host plants for butterfly caterpillars. Watch videos on YouTube at bit.ly/2CuyZ5e . Shop for gifts, plants, ladybugs or pupa. 954-977-4400. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. $22.50-$32.50. butterflyworld.com .

At Home with Gumbo Limbo. Ongoing. The Nature Center offers many virtual adventures and activities for kids and the whole family. Includes self-guided beachcombing, nature detectives and videos on Facebook and YouTube. Visit the Virtual Program page. Boca residents can register for programs via Webtrac. Visit gumbolimbo.org or call 561-544-8605.

Free college prep programs for high-schoolers. Broward County Library is offering ongoing intensive SAT and ACT test prep workshops and online classes on financial aid, scholarships, college applications and more. Visit bit.ly/2NM3Fo8 for details, dates and registration.

The Aventura Market, mall hours, weekends. Features dozens of farmers and artisans each Saturday and Sunday. From Center Court to Zara, Aventura Mall , 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. 305-935-1110. aventuramall.com/aventura-market .

New River open-air market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays through December. Browse handmade goods and treats at History Fort Lauderdale ’s historic downtown campus. New River Inn, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org . Free admission.

Belly Dance Online Class, Beginners, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays through December. Movements take inspiration from the folklore of Turkey and Arabic countries. Coral Springs Gymnasium online. 954-773-1012. coralsprings.org/recreation . $12-$15 a class.

Virtual exhibitions feature Space Shuttle Challenger. Ongoing. John Chakeres’s photos of the early years of the Space Shuttle program have been acclaimed worldwide. View “Into Orbit” and “First Fleet” sneak peeks on the Pompano Beach Arts YouTube channel at bit.ly/36ALU2c or visit pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events . Free.

FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Ongoing. Offers tours, videos and educational activities. Lectures and presentations are open to the public for free. Must register. See bit.ly/2H0OBPU .

Museum Tours. Ongoing, 1-3:30 p.m. daily. Spend a couple of hours exploring Fort Lauderdale’s rich history and finding out about the pioneer families. History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum . $15. Free for military and children under 6.

Engage at GableStage with online theater series. Ongoing. World premiere short-form works by the finest local artists. Recordings online. 305-445-1119 or visit bit.ly/39UsNiV or gablestage.org/engagegablestage-sun . Free.

‘Ask Hanna’ anonymous health chat. Ongoing. Submit queries anytime; answers provided 9-a.m.-5 p.m. South Florida PBS stations’ (WPBT & WXEL) Health Channel launched a free health counseling service. Live chat with health advisers who provide immediate responses. Ask Hanna is available online at askhanna.tv .

Ashanti Cultural Arts virtual classes & events. Ongoing. Features beginner hip-hop Saturdays 11-11:50 a.m.; advanced hip-hop Thursdays 6-7 p.m.; African dance Saturdays noon-1 p.m. and much more. Sponsored by the City of Pompano Beach and the Rotary Club. See ashanticulturalarts.org .

Kravis @ Home The Curtain’s Up! Ongoing. Digital stage features a lineup of curated concerts, talks, performances and arts education events. Virtual from West Palm Beach. kravis.org/athome . Free.

Broward Center online classes for all ages. Ongoing. Free classes include singing, acting, dancing and improv. Stay connected with this online series available anytime. You can also follow the Facebook page to access previous videos and content. For details, see browardcenter.org and click on Education@Home or visit bit.ly/2EhNvxA .

Lifelong Learning Institute. Ongoing. Times and dates vary at Nova Southeastern University’s LLI. Features classes, presentations and programs for seniors via Zoom. Register for link at bit.ly/2Chw0wK . Call 954-262-8471 or email LLI@nova.edu . $30 a month or $15 each.

From The Frank to you: Virtual workshops & lectures. Ongoing. In this virtual classroom, guests of all ages can watch video art-making workshops, step-by-step craft tutorials, video lectures and storybook readings. New content added regularly. The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120. Visit thefrankgallery.org or bit.ly/2FtWCfE . Free.

Peter London hosts PLGDC@HOME virtual series. Ongoing. Miami’s global dance company features artist talks, interviews with choreographers and experts, plus specialized education courses. PLGDC@HOME is streaming on PATREON. Subscriptions start at $10 a month. PLGDC.org or bit.ly/3m6GZLz .

Broward Library’s Facebook collection. Ongoing. Includes videos curated for all ages. Consider a recorded Zoom performance by the Miami Children’s Museum; or a “Matter of Fact Show” with MODS. You can meet an engineer from the NASA Artemis Program, take a virtual tour of Flamingo Gardens; or celebrate the legacy of Stevie Wonder. Visit bit.ly/3igsmCP or broward.org/library . Free.

Palm Beach County Library digital events. Ongoing. Many activities and programs are held on Zoom. Participants must preregister. Download a PDF with instructions and then sign up for things, like stories and songs about magical unicorns, or learning more about watercolor painting. Whatever piques your interest is now online, from engineering a paper airplane to a Latin-flavor cooking demo. Visit bit.ly/2C62OZE or pbclibrary.org .

Frost Science features live-cam & webinars. Ongoing. See the 500,000-gallon Gulf Stream exhibit. Discover silky sharks, scalloped hammerhead sharks, schools of tuna, devil rays, a loggerhead sea turtle and more. Catch a video on Bird Songs & Monkey Business. Visit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science from your living room at frostscience.org/at-home .

Pompano Beach Arts. Ongoing. Entertaining and educational videos for all ages, including, creative writing classes, visual and therapeutic arts, music, lectures, interviews, workshops, theater basics, storytelling and more. Some events have fees and specific times; others are ongoing and free. Visit pompanobeacharts.org .

‘Art Couture’ at the intersection of art and fashion. Ongoing. Take a 25-minute online tour of the exhibit at the Cornell Art Museum, presented by Old School Square in Delray Beach. Stroll by designs, from the runway to reality, as you play and pause the video at your leisure on YouTube or bit.ly/3k4q7UO . 561-243-7922 or cornellartmuseum.org .

Malayan Tigers & Queensland Koalas. Ongoing. Watch videos, Zoo talks and do at-home activities. Presented by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. Visit palmbeachzoo.org and click on Activities. 561-547-9453 or visit the Zoo’s page on Facebook.

Visit Manatee Lagoon’s virtual learning site. Ongoing. Take a deep dive into the history of Manatee Lagoon , an FPL Eco-Discovery Center and educational attraction in Riviera Beach. Follow Mia on the Manatee Cam. Learn what manatee observers do and complete some at-home activities, like watching the sea turtle art lesson video or downloading the smalltooth sawfish facts and coloring sheet at bit.ly/31iyHH4 . 561-626-2833 or visitmanateelagoon.com .

Brain Bites, games & how does my brain work? Ongoing. Florida Atlantic University offers Virtual Resources for educators, students, and curious neuro-explorers of all ages. Test your brain power with downloadable Brain Games with puzzles and experiments developed by FAU Brain Institute researchers. Listen to podcasts, watch videos and explore the power of your brain. Visit bit.ly/31aWfxj .

MODS virtual Camp Discovery. Ongoing. The Museum of Discovery and Science releases videos every weekday morning with daily activities, resources, and high-quality educational content. These fun STEM programs range from story time and hands-on activities to science demonstrations. Visit Mods.org or on Facebook , and YouTube .

Whitehall, Flagler Museum virtual tours. Ongoing. See the Grand Hall and listen to an audio tour. Take a virtual visit of the library, music room or billiard rooms and hear about the decor from the Gilded Age before slipping into the Grand Ballroom for a peek at its opulence. The Drawing Room is adorned with silk fabric and decorated in Louis XVI style. See the virtual tour at flaglermuseum.us .

To submit events, see sunsentinel.com/calendars . Send removal requests to Calendar@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @SoFLcalendar . Find more events online at sunsentinel.com/events .