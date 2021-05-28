Cancel
Weeknd, Roddy Ricch win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 19 days ago
The Weeknd was one of the big winners at Thursday's iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- The Weeknd won the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Male Artist of the Year and Best Song for "Blinding Lights" on Thursday night.

The Hip-Hop Album of the Year award was presented to Lil Baby for My Turn, while Roddy Ricch won for Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "The Box."

Dua Lipa was named Female Artist of the Year, Dan + Shay won the prize for Best Duo/Group of the Year and the Best Collaboration honor went to "Savage" (Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.

Usher hosted the event and Elton John accepted the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Taylor Swift's Folklore was voted Best Pop Album, Doja Cat earned the Best New Pop Artist title and Machine Gun Kelly won for Alternative Rock Album of the Year for Tickets to My Downfall.

Twenty One Pilots scored the trophies for Alternative Rock Song of the Year for "Level of Concern" and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, and Powfu won for Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist.

AC/DC's Power Up earned the accolade for Rock Album of the Year, Foo Fighters' "Shame Shame" was named Rock Song of the Year and The Pretty Reckless was declared Rock Artist of the Year.

Luke Combs won for Country Artist of the Year and Country Album of the Year for What You See is What You Get, Maren Morris' "Bones" won for Country Song of the Year and Gabby Barrett went home with the Best New Country Artist trophy.

Jhene Aiko scored the R&B Album of the Year honor for Chilombo, Chris Brown and Young Thug's "Go Crazy" won for R&B Song of the Year, H.E.R. earned the R&B Artist of the Year prize and Snoh Aalegra picked up the Best New R&B Artist statuette.

