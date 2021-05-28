Miranda Lambert Just Sang A Duet With Her Husband For The First Time
Miranda Lambert might be used to singing alongside her group, the Pistol Annies, but she's found another duet partner now: her husband Brendan McLoughlin. The couple, who were secretly married in 2019, usually stay out of the limelight. "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," Lambert explained to People that year, referring to her relationship with ex-husband Blake Shelton. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life," she added, revealing that she "made it a point" to keep her marriage to McLoughlin private.