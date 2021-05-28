Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Algerian medics fear new infections as borders to reopen

By Lamine Chikhi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsowS_0aEVLa6X00

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian medics fear next week’s reopening of national borders will trigger a new surge in COVID-19 cases despite health measures, as people living abroad rush home to see family.

The borders have been mostly closed since the global pandemic struck in early 2020, marooning thousands of Algerians working overseas and separating families with dual nationality but helping to protect against a more serious infection rate.

“I am afraid of a likely increase in cases after the opening. Risks are high because of the variants,” said Wafa, a doctor working at a private clinic in Algiers who asked not to give her family name when criticising state policy.

Algeria, an oil producer, closed its borders and suspended flights in March 2020 when the global pandemic struck, only reopening them to humanitarian flights from France between January and March this year before another wave of infection began.

In total, Algeria has registered 126,000 coronavirus cases and 3,300 deaths. It will reopen the borders again on June 1 to flights from France, Tunisia, Spain and Turkey, but not to Gulf states where many Algerians also live and work.

The government briefly decided to postpone the resumption of flights but then changed its mind, while adding additional restrictions.

“We can open partially as long as we follow the conditions, including a PCR test and a five-day confinement upon arrival,” Mohamed Yousfi, head of Algeria’s infectious diseases organisation told Reuters.

He warned that there was still a risk, however. “We have found out that some persons who tested negative in France ended up being infected a couple of days after getting into Algeria,” Yousfi said.

Foreign firms, including in the energy sector, have complained because they were unable to bring staff and even top managers into Algeria, according to a foreign manager who works in the oil sector and is based in Algiers.

For thousands of Algerians stuck abroad, the government decision to partially reopen is a relief, even if some complained about having to pay to spend five days at an approved hotel in Algeria after landing.

“It’s great news, more than a year blocked in France. Definitely happy to go home,” said Douadi Azouz an Algerian living in Lille, by phone.

“It will cost big money as I must pay the PCR test as well as the five days at a hotel, but it doesn’t matter really,” he said.

Algeria said the plan includes five daily flights from each country with which direct links were restored. Algerians based in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries were not happy to be excluded.

“I am angry. I am homesick. Hopefully they will program a flight for us soon,” said Zoheir Cheikh, speaking from Dubai.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Infections#Algerians#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Spain
Place
Dubai
News Break
Public Health
Country
Tunisia
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: UK infections at highest level for weeks amid Nepal mutation fears

Some 5,274 more cases of coronavirus were recorded in the UK on Thursday, the highest single-day figure since 26 March, amid fears a third wave could hit Britain and reports of a Nepal mutation of the Indian variant.A further 18 people also died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, government data showed, taking the UK death toll to 127,812.It comes as Public Health England (PHE) announced that cases of the Indian, or Delta, variant had risen by 79 per cent across the UK in the past week.Some 12,431 infections of the strain were confirmed in the UK...
Public HealthTimes Daily

The Latest: France reopens border, indoor restaurants, cafes

PARIS — France’s government spokesman says the coronavirus situation in France “clearly improved” and the country on Wednesday reopened indoor spaces in restaurants and cafes as well as gyms and swimming pools. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Public HealthRepublic

As infections rise, England braces for delay in reopenings

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to disappoint many people across England later Monday by saying that restrictions on social contact will remain in place for a few more weeks because of rising infections due to the delta COVID-19 variant. The coronavirus variant first found in India...
Public HealthWSLS

The Latest: India's Taj Mahal reopens as new infections slow

NEW DELHI — India is reopening its famed marvel of love, the Taj Mahal, and several other monuments as the number of new coronavirus infections continues to decline. District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said 650 tourists with online bookings will be allowed a day to visit the white marble Taj Mahal from Wednesday. Temperatures will be checked at the gates, face masks must be worn and social distancing norms must be observed.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Equatorial Guinea buys 500,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

June 16 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has purchased 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China’s Sinopharm, its health ministry said on Wednesday,. “At the Beijing airport, the 500,000 doses... to continue the vaccination campaign are ready to be shipped,” the health ministry said on Twitter, adding a video of crates labelled “Sinopharm” being loaded from a semi-truck.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

IATA praises reopening of borders in parts of Europe

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed the relaxation of Covid-19 border measures for vaccinated passengers by Spain and France this week. The body also praised the broader use of affordable antigen testing adopted in the European destinations. This is tempered, however, by ongoing disappointment at the failure to...
PoliticsThe Independent

Colombia reopens border with Venezuela after 14 months

Colombia on Wednesday began what its government called a gradual opening of its border with Venezuela after a 14-month closure intended to curb the spread of coronavirus. Colombia, whose porous border with Venezuela extends roughly 1,380 miles (2,220 km), has been the chief destination for Venezuelans fleeing their country’s social and economic crisis. The two countries do not maintain diplomatic relations.
Public Healthmacaubusiness.com

Covid, conflict and debt hinder Ethiopia’s economic reforms

Shortly after taking office, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised a spectacular overhaul of Ethiopia’s tightly-controlled economy: reforms to spur growth, unshackle the country’s potential, and lift millions out of poverty. But three years on, with elections on June 21, Abiy’s agenda remains largely unrealised, and the country burdened with debt,...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Families urge U.S., Canadian officials to reopen border

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With reports that the border could reopen on June 22, protesters from the group Families Are Essential are urging U.S. and Canadian government officials to make this a reality. Members gathered on June 6 as they do just about every Sunday. This time, they were joined by Congressman Chris Jacobs, who announced earlier in the day that he has been separated from his mother-in-law for over a year.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK extends COVID ban on forced evictions for businesses

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will extend a ban on evictions for businesses unable to pay their rent due to the coronavirus crisis until March 2022 from a previous expiry date of the end of this month, a junior finance minister said on Wednesday. “Existing measures will remain...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Extreme poverty jumps in Italy on back of COVID woes

ROME (Reuters) - The number of Italians living in absolute poverty rose sharply in 2020 to its highest level for at least 15 years as the coronavirus crisis brought economic pain to much of the country, data showed on Wednesday. Last year, about 5.6 million people, or 9.4% of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam sees 423 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April outbreak

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Wednesday reported 423 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of new infections reported since the start of its latest outbreak late in April. Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City and the northern province of Bac Giang, home to suppliers to global tech firms. Vietnam has recorded 11,635 infections overall, 72% of which have been reported in the current outbreak. It has recorded 61 fatalities.
PoliticsTelegraph

Military build-up on India-China border amid fears of new conflict

When the snow melts on India's mountainous border with China it usually reveals an empty landscape of sheer ridges and plunging valleys. Border posts were once manned only by a handful of police armed with bats and clubs. But this year satellites have been able to pick up a rapid...
Militarydebka.com

Turkey activates military intervention pact with Palestinians

Ankara has acted to invoke the 2018 security pact that President Tayyip Erdogan signed with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas – on the same lines as Turkey’s intervention in the Libyan conflict. This step, taken on the quiet, was approved by the National Security Council in Ankara last Wednesday, June 9 and published in Turkey’s Official Gazette the next day.
Worldtraveldailymedia.com

Morocco reopens borders to international travellers

From 15 June 2021, international flights to Morocco will resume and travellers from key tourist source markets will have access to Moroccan territory if they have a vaccination certificate and/or a negative PCR test at least 48 hours before the date of entry into Moroccan territory. The countries concerned are...